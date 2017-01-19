ActionForex.com
EUR/CHF Candlesticks and Ichimoku Analysis Print E-mail
Candlesticks and Ichimoku Weekly | Written by Action Forex | Jan 19 17 08:59 GMT
Weekly

  • Last Candlesticks pattern: Shooting star
  • Time of formation: 1 Feb 2016
  • Trend bias: Up

Daily

  • Last Candlesticks pattern: Doji
  • Time of formation: 1 Sep 2016
  • Trend bias: Near term down


EUR/CHF – 1.0728

The single currency has remained confined within recent established range and further sideways trading is in store, whilst another bounce to 1.0750-55 cannot be ruled out, still reckon upside would be limited to 1.0785-90 and bring another decline later, below 1.0680 would bring retest of 1.0650 but break there is needed to confirm the decline from 1.1001 has resumed and extend further fall to 1.0650 and later towards last year's low at 1.0622 which is likely to hold on first testing.

On the upside, expect recovery to be limited to 1.0750-55 and 1.0790-00 should hold, bring another decline later to aforesaid downside targets. Only above said resistance at 1.0899 would abort and prolong recent choppy consolidation, risk rebound to 1.0950 but a break of resistance at 1.0977 is needed to shift risk to upside and signal the fall from 1.1001 has ended instead, bring retest of this level first.

Recommendation: Sell at 1.0790 for 1.0590 with stop above 1.0890.

 


On the weekly chart, the single currency traded narrowly for the past few weeks, retaining our view that further sideways trading is in store, however, still reckon the Tenkan-Sen (now at 1.0789) would limit upside and bring another decline later, below support at 1.0678-80 would bring retest of 1.0650 but break there is needed to extend the fall from 1.1001 to recent low at 1.0622 which is likely to hold on first testing. Looking ahead, only a drop below this level would confirm recent erratic decline from 1.1201 (2016 high) has resumed and extend further subsequent fall to 1.0500 and then 1.0410-15.

On the upside, although recovery to the Tenkan-Sen (now at 1.0789) cannot be ruled out, reckon the Kijun-Sen (now at 1.0840) would limit upside and bring another decline later. Only break of resistance at 1.0899 would dampen our bearish view and prolong choppy trading, risk rebound to 1.0950 and then test of resistance at 1.0977 but price should falter below 1.1001-18 resistance area. In the event euro breaks above this level, this would signal recent entire correction from 1.1201 has ended at 1.0622 earlier, bring further rise to 1.1095-00 and later towards resistance at 1.1129.
 

