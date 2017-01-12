<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> Weekly Last Candlesticks pattern: N/A

Time of formation: N/A

Trend bias: Near term up Daily Last Candlesticks pattern: Hammer

Time of formation: 3 Feb 2016

Trend bias: Up

EURGBP – 0.8662



The single currency found renewed buying interest at 0.8450 and has staged a stronger-than-expected rebound, suggesting a temporary low has indeed been formed at 0.8304, hence consolidation with upside bias is seen for the rebound from there to bring retracement of recent fall from 0.9576, then another test of this week’s high at 0.8764 is likely, above there would extend gain to 0.8790-00 (38.2% Fibonacci retracement of 0.9576-0.8304) and possibly towards 0.8850, however, reckon upside would be limited to 0.8900 and 0.8940-50 (50% Fibonacci retracement) would hold from here. On the downside, whilst initial pullback to the Tenkan-Sen (now at 0.8607) cannot be ruled out, reckon downside would be limited to the lower Kumo (now at 0.8559) and bring another rebound later. Only break of said support at 0.8450 would revive bearishness and suggest the rebound from 0.8304 has ended, bring further fall to 0.8400, then 0.8350-55 but said recent low at 0.8304 should remain intact.



Recommendation: Stand aside for this week.



On the weekly chart, as the single currency has continued edging higher after finding support at 0.8450 last week, suggesting further consolidation above 0.8304 would be seen with mild upside bias for gain to 0.8790-00 (38.2% Fibonacci retracement of 0.9576-0.8304), however, reckon upside would be limited to 0.8938-40 (current level of the Kijun-Sen and 50% Fibonacci retracement) and bring further consolidation. Only a weekly close above resistance at 0.9026 would suggest the pullback from 9.9576 has ended, bring test of resistance at 0.9142 later. On the downside, although pullback to 0.8600-10 cannot be ruled out, reckon 0.8550 would contain downside and bring another rebound. Only below 0.8450 support wold shift risk back to downside and suggest the rebound from 0.8304 has ended, then weakness to 0.8350 and possibly 0.8304 would follow. Having said that, a break below 0.8304 is needed to extend the fall from 0.9576 top for retracement of medium term upmove to previous support at 0.8251, then 0.8200, however, reckon downside would be limited to 0.8117 support and price should stay well above psychological level at 0.8000.