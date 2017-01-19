<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> Weekly Last Candlesticks pattern: N/A

Time of formation: N/A

Trend bias: Near term up Daily Last Candlesticks pattern: Hammer

Time of formation: 3 Feb 2016

Trend bias: Up

EURGBP – 0.8662



Although the single currency opened higher this week and rose to 0.8857, lack of follow through buying and the subsequent sharp retreat suggest top has possibly been formed there, hence consolidation with downside bias is seen for test of the Kijun-Sen (now at 0.8595) and later 0.8530-35, however, a daily close below support at 0.8450 is needed to signal the rebound from 0.8304 has ended and subsequent weakness to 0.8400 would follow. On the upside, whilst recovery to the Tenkan-Sen (now at 0.8720) cannot be ruled out, reckon upside would be limited to 0.8750 and bring another decline. Above 0.8810-15 would risk another test of 0.8857 but only break there would revive near term bullishness and extend the rebound from 0.8304 to the upper Kumo (now at 0.8940, also 50% Fibonacci retracement of 0.9576-0.8304) and possibly towards 0.9000, however, reckon resistance at 0.9026 would hold from here.



Recommendation: Sell at 0.8740 for 0.8540 with stop above 0.8840.



On the weekly chart, despite rising initially to 0.8857 earlier this week, the subsequent retreat looks set to form a black candlestick and consolidation with mild downside bias is seen for test of the Tenkan-Sen (now at 0.8581) and possibly 0.8500 but break of support at 0.8450 is needed to signal the rebound from 0.8304 has ended, bring further fall to 0.8400. Looking ahead, below 0.8350-55 would signal decline from 0.9576 top has resumed for retest of 0.8304 but only break there would extend the fall from 0.9576 top for retracement of medium term upmove to previous support at 0.8251, then 0.8200.



On the upside, expect recovery to be limited to 0.8740-50 and 0.8800 should hold, bring another decline. Only break of said this week's high at 0.8857 would extend the rebound from 0.8304 to 0.8940 (50% Fibonacci retracement of 0.9576-0.8304 and current level of the Kijun-Sen) but price should falter below resistance at 0.9026. In the event euro is able to penetrate said resistance at 0.9026, this would suggest the pullback from 9.9576 has ended, bring test of resistance at 0.9142 later.