Jan 26 10:45 GMT

EUR/GBP Candlesticks and Ichimoku Analysis Print E-mail
Written by Action Forex | Jan 26 17 09:12 GMT
Weekly

  • Last Candlesticks pattern: N/A
  • Time of formation: N/A
  • Trend bias: Near term up

Daily

  • Last Candlesticks pattern: Hammer
  • Time of formation: 3 Feb 2016
  • Trend bias: Up


EURGBP – 0.8488

The single currency has remained under pressure after dropping quite sharply from 0.8857, adding credence to our view that top has possibly been formed there and consolidation with downside bias remains for test of 0.8450 support, however, a daily close below there is needed to confirm the rebound from 0.8304 has ended and subsequent weakness to 0.8400 and possibly 0.8350 would follow but previous support at 0.8304 should remain intact.

On the upside, whilst recovery to 0.8550-60 cannot be ruled out, reckon the Tenkan-Sen (now at 0.8669) would limit upside and bring another decline later. Above  the upper Kumo (now at 0.8723) would defer and prolong consolidation, risk a stronger rebound to 0.8810-15 but price should falter well below said resistance at 0.8857 and bring another decline later. 

Recommendation: Sell at 0.8660 for 0.8400 with stop above 0.8760.

 


On the weekly chart, the single currency has dropped again after retreating from 0.8857, another black candlestick looks set to be formed this week, retaining our view that top has been formed there and consolidation with downside bias remains for test of support at 0.8450, break there would signal the rebound from 0.8304 has ended, bring further fall to 0.8400. Looking ahead, below 0.8350-55 would signal decline from 0.9576 top has resumed for retest of 0.8304 but only break there would extend the fall from 0.9576 top for retracement of medium term upmove to previous support at 0.8251, then 0.8200.

On the upside, although recovery to the Tenkan-Sen (now at 0.8551) cannot be ruled out, reckon 0.8650-60 would limit upside and bring another decline later. Above 0.8750-60 would prolong choppy trading, however, only break of said this week's high at 0.8857 would extend the rebound from 0.8304 to 0.8940 (50% Fibonacci retracement of 0.9576-0.8304 and current level of the Kijun-Sen) but price should falter below resistance at 0.9026. In the event euro is able to penetrate said resistance at 0.9026, this would suggest the pullback from 9.9576 has ended, bring test of resistance at 0.9142 later.
 

Candlesticks Intraday Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
1st Update: 0630 - 0700; 2nd Update: 0930 - 1000; 3rd Update: 1230 - 1300; 4th Update: 1500 - 1530
Pairs Covered: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD, USD/CHF

Elliott Wave Daily Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
AUD/USD, EUR/JPY: 0800 - 0830; EUR/GBP, USD/CAD: 1430 - 1500 GMT

