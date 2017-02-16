<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> Weekly Last Candlesticks pattern: N/A

EURGBP – 0.8511



Although the single currency has recovered after falling to 0.8456 earlier this week and consolidation above this level would be seen initially, reckon upside would be limited to 0.8600 and resistance at 0.8646 should hold, bring another decline later, below support at 0.8450-56 would extend the fall from 0.8857 top to 0.8400 but a daily close below there is needed to confirm the rebound from 0.8304 has ended and subsequent weakness to 0.8350 would follow, having said that, previous support at 0.8304 should remain intact. On the upside, whilst recovery to 0.8600-10 cannot be ruled out, reckon the Kijun-Sen (now at 0.8654) would limit upside and bring another decline later. Above the upper Kumo (now at 0.8677) would defer and risk stronger rebound to 0.8705-10, break there would prolong consolidation, then further gain to 0.8810-15 would follow but price should falter well below said resistance at 0.8857 and bring another decline later.



Recommendation: Sell at 0.8630 for 0.8430 with stop above 0.8730.

On the weekly chart, euro’s retreat from 0.8857 has kept price under pressure, adding credence to our view that rebound from 0.8304 has ended here and consolidation with downside bias remains for test of support at 0.8450, break there would provide confirmation and bring further fall to 0.8400. Looking ahead, below 0.8350-55 would signal decline from 0.9576 top has resumed for retest of 0.8304 but only break there would extend the fall from 0.9576 top for retracement of medium term upmove to previous support at 0.8251, then 0.8200.



On the upside, although recovery to the Tenkan-Sen (now at 0.8605) cannot be ruled out, reckon 0.8646 resistance would limit upside and bring another decline later. Above 0.8750-60 would prolong choppy trading, however, only break of said this week's high at 0.8857 would extend the rebound from 0.8304 to 0.8940 (50% Fibonacci retracement of 0.9576-0.8304 and current level of the Kijun-Sen) but price should falter below resistance at 0.9026. In the event euro is able to penetrate said resistance at 0.9026, this would suggest the pullback from 9.9576 has ended, bring test of resistance at 0.9142 later.