Time of formation: N/A

Trend bias: Near term up Daily Last Candlesticks pattern: Hammer

Time of formation: 3 Feb 2016

Trend bias: Up

EURGBP – 0.8511



As the single currency has fallen again after meeting renewed selling interest at 0.8592, adding credence to our bearish view that the decline from 0.8857 is still in progress and may extend further weakness to 0.8400, break there would confirm the rebound from 0.8304 has ended and subsequent weakness to 0.8350 would follow, having said that, previous support at 0.8304 should remain intact, risk from there has increased for a rebound to take place later. On the upside, whilst initial recovery to the Kijun-Sen (now at 0.8542) cannot be ruled out, reckon said resistance at 0.8592 would limit upside and bring another decline later. Above resistance at 0.8643 would risk test of the upper Kumo (now at 0.8665) but break there is needed to abort and signal the aforesaid decline from 0.8857 has ended instead, bring a stronger rebound to 0.8705-10, break there would prolong consolidation, then further gain to 0.8810-15 would follow but price should falter well below said resistance at 0.8857 and bring another decline later.



Recommendation: Sell at 0.8590 for 0.8400 with stop above 0.8690.



On the weekly chart, as euro’s retreat from 0.8857 has kept price under pressure, adding credence to our view that rebound from 0.8304 has ended here and consolidation with downside bias remains for test of support at 0.8400, break there would provide confirmation and bring further fall to 0.8350-55. Looking ahead, below there would signal decline from 0.9576 top has resumed for retest of 0.8304 but only break there would extend the fall from 0.9576 top for retracement of medium term upmove to previous support at 0.8251, then 0.8200.



On the upside, although recovery to 0.8592 cannot be ruled out, reckon the Tenkan-Sen (now at 0.8630) would hold and bring another decline. Above 0.8646 resistance would defer and prolong choppy trading and risk rebound to 0.8750-60, however, only break of indicated resistance at 0.8857 would extend the rebound from 0.8304 to 0.8940 (50% Fibonacci retracement of 0.9576-0.8304 and current level of the Kijun-Sen) but price should falter below resistance at 0.9026. In the event euro is able to penetrate said resistance at 0.9026, this would suggest the pullback from 9.9576 has ended, bring test of resistance at 0.9142 later.