ActionForex.com
Mar 02 08:32 GMT

Sponsors

Forex Expos
EUR/GBP Candlesticks and Ichimoku Analysis Print E-mail
Candlesticks and Ichimoku Weekly | Written by Action Forex | Mar 02 17 07:25 GMT
Weekly

  • Last Candlesticks pattern: N/A
  • Time of formation: N/A
  • Trend bias: Near term up

Daily

  • Last Candlesticks pattern: Hammer
  • Time of formation: 3 Feb 2016
  • Trend bias: Up


EURGBP – 0.8511

Despite falling to 0.8403 last week, the subsequent rebound suggests a temporary low has possibly been formed there and consolidation with mild upside bias is seen for test of resistance at 0.8592, however, a daily close above there is needed to signal the fall from 0.8857 has ended at 0.8403, bring retracement of this fall towards another previous resistance at 0.8646, however, reckon upside would be limited to 0.8680-85 (61.8% Fibonacci retracement of 0.8857-0.8403) and price should falter below 0.8705-10, bring retreat later.

On the downside, expect pullback to be limited to the Kijun-Sen (now at 0.8525) and the Tenkan-Sen (now at 0.8498) should hold, bring another rise later. Below 0.8460-65 would suggest the rebound from 0.8403 has ended instead and bring another test of said support, once this level is penetrated, this would revive bearishness and extend recent decline from 0.8857 to 0.8385-90, break there would confirm the rebound from 0.8304 has ended and subsequent weakness to 0.8350 would follow, having said that, previous support at 0.8304 should remain intact, risk from there has increased for a rebound to take place later.

Recommendation: Stand aside for this week.

 



On the weekly chart, as euro found good support at 0.8403 last week and has recovered, suggesting consolidation above this level would be seen and test of the Tenkan-Sen (now at 0.8630) is likely, however, break of resistance at 0.8646 is needed to signal the retreat from 0.8857 has ended, bring further gain to 0.8660-65, then 0.8705-10. Having said that, only break of latter level would suggest another leg of rebound from 0.8304 is underway for test of 0.8800, then towards resistance at 0.8857, break there would extend the rise from 0.8304 to 0.8940 (50% Fibonacci retracement of 0.9576-0.8304 and current level of the Kijun-Sen) but price should falter below resistance at 0.9026.

On the downside, whilst pullback to 0.8520-25 cannot be ruled out, reckon 0.8495-00 would limit downside and bring another rebound. Below 0.8460-65 would bring retest of 0.8403 but break there is needed to revive bearishness and extend the fall from 0.8857 to 0.8350-55. Looking ahead, below there would signal decline from 0.9576 top has resumed for retest of 0.8304 but only break there would extend the fall from 0.9576 top for retracement of medium term upmove to previous support at 0.8251, then 0.8200.
 

About the Author

Candlesticks Intraday Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
1st Update: 0630 - 0700; 2nd Update: 0930 - 1000; 3rd Update: 1230 - 1300; 4th Update: 1500 - 1530
Pairs Covered: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD, USD/CHF

Elliott Wave Daily Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
AUD/USD, EUR/JPY: 0800 - 0830; EUR/GBP, USD/CAD: 1430 - 1500 GMT

Latest in Candlesticks Weekly Analysis

Advanced Candlesticks and Ichimoku Strategies for Forex Trading

For the first time, our Action Forex analysts are revealing the strategies they use in formulating the trading ideas in our popular Candlesticks and Ichimoku Analysis section. These strategies are presented in our newly released ebook "Advanced Candlesticks and Ichimoku Strategies for Forex Trading." Don't miss this opportunity in learning these techniques that professional traders use. Download both Part I and Part II NOW!
Facebook MySpace Twitter Digg Delicious Google Bookmarks 

Trade Ideas

Candlesticks Trades
Elliott Wave Trades

Forex Brokers
Home | Advertising | About Us | Contact Us | Newsletter | Risk Warning | Privacy Policy | Disclaimers | Site Map | RSS | Search
 ActionForex.com © 2017 All rights reserved.