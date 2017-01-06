<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> Weekly Last Candlesticks pattern: Hammer

Time of formation: 19 Sep 2016

Trend bias: Down Daily Last Candlesticks pattern: Hammer

Time of formation: 9 Nov 2016

Trend bias: Near term up

EUR/JPY – 123.39





The single currency traded sideways after surging to 124.10 last month, retaining our view that further consolidation below this level would be seen and pullback to 121.50-60 cannot be ruled out, however, reckon support at 120.91 would limit downside and price should stay above the Kijun-Sen (now at 120.18), bring another upmove later. Above 123.85-90 would bring retest of 124.10 but break there is needed to signal recent erratic rise from 109.49 low has resumed and extend further gain to 124.55-65, then 125.25-30 (50% Fibonacci retracement of 141.06-109.49) but reckon resistance at 126.47 would limit upside. On the downside, whilst initial pullback to the Kijun-Sen (now at 121.30) and possibly said support at 120.91 cannot be ruled out, reckon 120.45-50 would limit downside and bring another rise later. A daily close below 120.00 would suggest top is possibly formed, bring retracement of recent upmove to 119.40-50 and possibly 119.00-10 but price should stay above support at 118.71, bring rebound later.



Recommendation: Buy again at 120.50 for 123.50 with stop below 119.50.



On the weekly chart, as the single currency has maintained a firm undertone after rising to 124.10 last month, retaining our bullishness for the rise from 109.49 low to resume after consolidation, bring retracement of early decline, above 124.10 would extend gain to 125.25-30 (50% Fibonacci retracement of 141.06-109.49) but reckon resistance at 126.47 would cap upside and price should falter below resistance at 128.23, bring retreat later. On the downside, although initial pullback to 121.40-50 and possibly 120.91 support cannot be ruled out, reckon 120.00 would contain downside and bring another rise later. A weekly close below the lower Kumo (now at 118.99) would suggest top is possibly formed, bring test of 118.71 support and then the Kijun-Sen (now at 117.60) but price should stay well above previous resistance at 116.29, bring another upmove.