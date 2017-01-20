<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> Weekly Last Candlesticks pattern: Hammer

Time of formation: 19 Sep 2016

Trend bias: Down Daily Last Candlesticks pattern: Hammer

Time of formation: 9 Nov 2016

Trend bias: Near term up

EUR/JPY – 122.61





The single currency only slipped to 120.54 (just missed our long entry at 120.50) before finding renewed buying interest and the subsequent rebound suggests the pullback from 124.10 has possibly ended there, hence consolidation with mild upside bias is seen for further gain to 123.60-70 but a daily close above resistance at 123.86 is needed to confirm upmove has resumed for retest of 124.10, break there would signal recent erratic rise from 109.49 low has resumed and extend further gain to 124.55-65, then 125.25-30 (50% Fibonacci retracement of 141.06-109.49), however, reckon resistance at 126.47 would limit upside. On the downside, whilst initial pullback to the Kijun-Sen (now at 122.20) and possibly the Tenkan-Sen (now at 121.75) cannot be ruled out, however, reckon 121.40 would contain downside and bring another rebound later. Only below said support at 120.54 would abort and signal another leg of corrective decline from 124.10 is underway for retracement of recent upmove to 120.00, then 119.40-50 and possibly 119.00-10 but price should stay above support at 118.71.



Recommendation: Buy again at 121.65 for 123.65 with stop below 120.65.



On the weekly chart, despite this week's initial brief fall to 120.54, as the single currency found good support there and has rebounded, suggesting consolidation with upside bias would be seen for gain to 123.60-70 but only break of resistance at 124.10 would confirm the rise from 109.49 low has resumed for retracement of early decline to 125.25-30 (50% Fibonacci retracement of 141.06-109.49), however, reckon resistance at 126.47 would cap upside and price should falter below resistance at 128.23, bring retreat later. On the downside, although pullback to 121.60-70 cannot be ruled out, reckon 121.00 would contain downside and bring another rebound later. A drop below said support at 120.54 would defer and bring deeper correction to 120.00 and possibly towards 119.40 but a weekly close below support at 118.71 is needed to confirm top has been formed, bring further fall to the Kijun-Sen (now at 118.09).