Time of formation: 19 Sep 2016

Trend bias: Down Daily Last Candlesticks pattern: Hammer

Time of formation: 9 Nov 2016

Trend bias: Near term up

EUR/JPY – 121.70 Although the single currency staged the anticipate rebound after finding support at 121.13 (we recommended in our previous update made on 20 Jan to buy at 121.65 and a long position was entered), euro met strong resistance at 123.31 (missed our upside target at 123.65) and has retreated quite sharply to 121.01 earlier this week, suggesting further consolidation would take place, however, as long as support at 120.54 holds, mild upside bias remains for another rebound later, above 122.50-55 would bring another bounce to 123.31 but a daily close above resistance at 123.86 is needed to confirm upmove has resumed for retest of 124.10, break there would extend recent erratic rise from 109.49 low to 124.55-65, then 125.25-30 (50% Fibonacci retracement of 141.06-109.49). On the downside, expect said support at 121.01 would limit downside and bring another rebound to aforesaid upside targets. Below 121.01 would risk test of indicated support at 120.54 but only break there would abort and signal another leg of corrective decline from 124.10 is underway for retracement of early upmove to 120.00, then 119.40-50 and possibly towards 119.00-10 but price should stay above support at 118.71. Recommendation: Hold long entered at 121.65 for 123.65 with stop below 120.65. On the weekly chart, the single currency met resistance at 123.31 last week and has retreated again, suggesting near term sideways trading is likely to continue and weakness to 121.00-05 cannot be ruled out, however, reckon support at 120.54 would contain downside and bring another rebound later. Above 122.90 would bring test of said resistance at 123.31 but break there is needed to retain bullishness for gain to 123.60-70 but only break of resistance at 124.10 would confirm the rise from 109.49 low has resumed for retracement of early decline to 125.25-30 (50% Fibonacci retracement of 141.06-109.49), however, reckon resistance at 126.47 would cap upside and price should falter below resistance at 128.23, bring retreat later. On the downside, although pullback to 121.00-05 cannot be ruled out, reckon said support at 120.54 would contain downside and bring another rebound later. A drop below said support at 120.54 would defer and bring deeper correction to 120.00 and possibly towards 119.40 but a weekly close below support at 118.71 is needed to confirm top has been formed, bring further fall to the Kijun-Sen (now at 118.09).