Time of formation: 19 Sep 2016

Trend bias: Down Daily Last Candlesticks pattern: Hammer

Time of formation: 9 Nov 2016

Trend bias: Near term up

EUR/JPY – 121.20





Although the single currency fell quite sharply to 119.33 earlier this week, as euro found good support there and has staged a strong rebound, suggesting consolidation above this level would be seen and gain to the Kijun-Sen (now at 121.53) is likely, above there would extend gain to 121.95-00 but a daily close above resistance at 122.52 is needed to signal recent correction from 124.10 has ended at 119.33 and encourage for subsequent headway towards 123.31 resistance. On the downside, whilst pullback to 120.85 cannot be ruled out, reckon downside would be limited to 120.50-55 and bring another rebound later to aforesaid upside targets. Below 119.65-70 would abort and signal the rebound from 119.33 has ended, bring retest of this level and once this support is penetrated, this would extend the erratic fall from 124.10 top for retracement of early upmove to 119.00 and later test of previous support at 118.71.



Recommendation: Buy again at 120.55 for 122.55 with stop below 119.65.



On the weekly chart, although the single currency dropped briefly to 119.33, the subsequent quick rebound looks set to form a hammer candlestick pattern with a relatively long lower shadow, suggesting low is possibly formed there and consolidation above this level is seen with mild upside bias for rebound to 122.00 but break of 122.52 is needed to signal the pullback from 124.10 top has indeed ended, bring test of indicated resistance at 123.31. Looking ahead, only above this level would signal recent rise from 109.49 low has resumed for retracement of early decline to 125.25-30 (50% Fibonacci retracement of 141.06-109.49), however, reckon resistance at 126.47 would cap upside and price should falter below resistance at 128.23, bring retreat later.



On the downside, although pullback to 121.00 is likely, reckon downside would be limited to 120.50-55 and bring another rebound later. A drop below said support at 119.33 would abort and suggest near term downside risk remains for the retreat from 124.10 to extend weakness to 118.71 support but only a weekly close below this level would suggest the aforesaid rise from 109.49 has ended instead, bring test of the Kijun-Sen (now at 118.09), then 117.30-35, however, previous resistance at 116.29 should contain downside.