Time of formation: 19 Sep 2016

Trend bias: Down Daily Last Candlesticks pattern: Hammer

Time of formation: 9 Nov 2016

Trend bias: Near term up EUR/JPY – 121.20 Although the single currency rebounded after finding support at 119.33, as euro met resistance at 121.34 and has retreated again, dampening our bullishness and downside risk remains for weakness to 119.65 but break of said support at 119.33 is needed to shift risk back to downside and extend the erratic fall from 124.10 top for retracement of early upmove to 119.00 and later test of previous support at 118.71 which is likely to hold from here. On the upside, if said support at 119.33 continues to hold, then further consolidation would take place and another bounce to 121.34 cannot be ruled out, above there would extend gain to 121.95-00 but a daily close above resistance at 122.52 is needed to signal recent correction from 124.10 has ended at 119.33 and encourage for subsequent headway towards 123.31 resistance. Recommendation: Exit long entered at 120.55 and stand aside for this week.





On the weekly chart, euro’s recovery from 119.33 met resistance at 121.34, suggesting near term downside risk remains and below said support at 119.33 would signal the corrective fall from 124.10 top is still in progress, bring retracement of recent rise and weakness to 118.71 support cannot be ruled out but only a weekly close below this level would suggest the aforesaid rise from 109.49 has ended instead, bring test of the Kijun-Sen (now at 118.09), then 117.30-35, however, previous resistance at 116.29 should contain downside.



On the upside, above said resistance at 121.34 would revive near term bullishness and bring rebound to 122.00 but break of 122.52 is needed to signal the pullback from 124.10 top has indeed ended, bring test of indicated resistance at 123.31. Looking ahead, only above this level would signal recent rise from 109.49 low has resumed for retracement of early decline to 125.25-30 (50% Fibonacci retracement of 141.06-109.49), however, reckon resistance at 126.47 would cap upside and price should falter below resistance at 128.23, bring retreat later.