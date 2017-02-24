ActionForex.com
Feb 24 09:59 GMT

Sponsors

Forex Expos
EUR/JPY Candlesticks and Ichimoku Analysis Print E-mail
Candlesticks and Ichimoku Weekly | Written by Action Forex | Feb 24 17 09:26 GMT
Weekly

  • Last Candlesticks pattern: Hammer
  • Time of formation: 19 Sep 2016
  • Trend bias: Down

Daily

  • Last Candlesticks pattern: Hammer
  • Time of formation: 9 Nov 2016
  • Trend bias: Near term up

 

EUR/JPY – 119.05

 

Although the single currency finally resumed recent decline and fell to as low as 118.60 earlier this week, lack of follow through selling and the quick rebound from there formed a hammer candlestick pattern on the daily, suggesting consolidation above this level would be seen and another bounce to the Tenkan-Sen (now at 119.95) cannot be ruled out, however, upside should be limited to 120.50-55 and price should falter below the Kijun-Sen (now at 120.96) and bring another decline. Below said support at 118.60 would extend recent decline to 118.00 but oversold condition should prevent sharp fall below 117.00 and reckon 116.50 would hold from here.

On the upside, whilst recovery to the Tenkan-Sen (now at 119.95) cannot be ruled out, upside should be limited to 120.50-55 and the Kijun-Sen (now at 120.96) should hold, bring another decline. Above the Kijun-Sen would risk test of resistance at 121.34 but break there is needed to signal recent decline has ended and bring a stronger rebound to 121.95-00, however, upside should be limited to 122.50 and price should falter well below resistance at 123.31, bring another decline later.

Recommendation: Stand aside for this week.

 



On the weekly chart, as euro has remained under pressure after breaking support at 119.33, adding credence to our view that the retreat from 124.10 top is still in progress and near term downside bias remains for this move to bring retracement of recent upmove, hence weakness towards the Kijun-Sen (now at 118.09), however, a weekly close below there is needed to signal the rise from 109.49 has ended, bring further decline to 117.30-35 but previous resistance at 116.29 should contain downside due to near term oversold condition, bring rebound later.

On the upside, expect recovery to be limited to 120.30-35 and the Tenkan-Sen (now at 121.23) should hold, bring another decline. Above 121.50 would suggest low is possibly formed, bring a stronger rebound to 122.00 but break of 122.52 is needed to signal the pullback from 124.10 top has indeed ended, bring test of indicated resistance at 123.31. Looking ahead, only above this level would signal recent rise from 109.49 low has resumed for retracement of early decline to 125.25-30 (50% Fibonacci retracement of 141.06-109.49), however, reckon resistance at 126.47 would cap upside and price should falter below resistance at 128.23, bring retreat later.
 

About the Author

Candlesticks Intraday Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
1st Update: 0630 - 0700; 2nd Update: 0930 - 1000; 3rd Update: 1230 - 1300; 4th Update: 1500 - 1530
Pairs Covered: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD, USD/CHF

Elliott Wave Daily Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
AUD/USD, EUR/JPY: 0800 - 0830; EUR/GBP, USD/CAD: 1430 - 1500 GMT

Latest in Candlesticks Weekly Analysis

Advanced Candlesticks and Ichimoku Strategies for Forex Trading

For the first time, our Action Forex analysts are revealing the strategies they use in formulating the trading ideas in our popular Candlesticks and Ichimoku Analysis section. These strategies are presented in our newly released ebook "Advanced Candlesticks and Ichimoku Strategies for Forex Trading." Don't miss this opportunity in learning these techniques that professional traders use. Download both Part I and Part II NOW!
Facebook MySpace Twitter Digg Delicious Google Bookmarks 

Trade Ideas

Candlesticks Trades
Elliott Wave Trades

Forex Brokers
Home | Advertising | About Us | Contact Us | Newsletter | Risk Warning | Privacy Policy | Disclaimers | Site Map | RSS | Search
 ActionForex.com © 2017 All rights reserved.