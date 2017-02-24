<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> Weekly Last Candlesticks pattern: Hammer

Time of formation: 19 Sep 2016

Trend bias: Down Daily Last Candlesticks pattern: Hammer

Time of formation: 9 Nov 2016

Trend bias: Near term up EUR/JPY – 119.05 Although the single currency finally resumed recent decline and fell to as low as 118.60 earlier this week, lack of follow through selling and the quick rebound from there formed a hammer candlestick pattern on the daily, suggesting consolidation above this level would be seen and another bounce to the Tenkan-Sen (now at 119.95) cannot be ruled out, however, upside should be limited to 120.50-55 and price should falter below the Kijun-Sen (now at 120.96) and bring another decline. Below said support at 118.60 would extend recent decline to 118.00 but oversold condition should prevent sharp fall below 117.00 and reckon 116.50 would hold from here. On the upside, whilst recovery to the Tenkan-Sen (now at 119.95) cannot be ruled out, upside should be limited to 120.50-55 and the Kijun-Sen (now at 120.96) should hold, bring another decline. Above the Kijun-Sen would risk test of resistance at 121.34 but break there is needed to signal recent decline has ended and bring a stronger rebound to 121.95-00, however, upside should be limited to 122.50 and price should falter well below resistance at 123.31, bring another decline later. Recommendation: Stand aside for this week.



On the weekly chart, as euro has remained under pressure after breaking support at 119.33, adding credence to our view that the retreat from 124.10 top is still in progress and near term downside bias remains for this move to bring retracement of recent upmove, hence weakness towards the Kijun-Sen (now at 118.09), however, a weekly close below there is needed to signal the rise from 109.49 has ended, bring further decline to 117.30-35 but previous resistance at 116.29 should contain downside due to near term oversold condition, bring rebound later.



On the upside, expect recovery to be limited to 120.30-35 and the Tenkan-Sen (now at 121.23) should hold, bring another decline. Above 121.50 would suggest low is possibly formed, bring a stronger rebound to 122.00 but break of 122.52 is needed to signal the pullback from 124.10 top has indeed ended, bring test of indicated resistance at 123.31. Looking ahead, only above this level would signal recent rise from 109.49 low has resumed for retracement of early decline to 125.25-30 (50% Fibonacci retracement of 141.06-109.49), however, reckon resistance at 126.47 would cap upside and price should falter below resistance at 128.23, bring retreat later.