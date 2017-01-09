<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> Weekly Last Candlesticks pattern: Shooting star

Time of formation: 03 May 2016

Trend bias: Down Daily Last Candlesticks pattern: Shooting star

Time of formation: 3 May 2016

Trend bias: Sideways

EUR/USD – 1.0537





Although the single currency staged another strong rebound after falling marginally to 1.0340, as long as last week's high at 1.0623 holds, mild downside bias remains for another decline, below 1.0430-40 would bring retest of 1.0340 support but break there is needed to retain bearishness for medium term downtrend to extend further fall to 1.0300 and later towards 1.0200 which is likely to hold from here.



On the upside, above said last week's high at 1.0623 would risk test of previous resistance at 1.0654 but only a daily close above there would abort and signal a temporary low has been formed at 1.0340 instead, risk retracement of recent selloff to 1.0705-10 (38.2% Fibonacci retracement of 1.1300-1.0340), then towards 1.0820 (50% Fibonacci retracement) but price should falter below resistance at 1.0873.



Recommendation: Hold short entered at 1.0550 for 1.0350 with stop above 1.0625.



On the weekly chart, despite last week's brief breach of previous support at 1.0352, lack of follow through selling and the subsequent rebound suggest consolidation above 1.0340 (last week's low) would be seen but as long as resistance area at 1.0623-54 holds, bearishness remains for medium term downtrend to resume later, below 1.0430-40 would bring retest of 1.0340 but break there is needed to extend weakness to 1.0220-30 (1.618 times projection of 1.1616-1.0912 measuring from 1.1366) and later 1.0150, having said that, near term oversold condition should prevent sharp fall below latter level and reckon psychological support at 1.0000 would remain intact.



On the upside, expect recovery to be limited to 1.0570-80 and said resistance at 1.0623 should hold, only break of 1.0654 resistance would abort and suggest a temporary low is formed, bring retracement of recent decline to 1.0705-10 (38.2% Fibonacci retracement of 1.1300-1.0340), then towards 1.0820 (50% Fibonacci retracement) but upside should be limited to the Kijun-Sen (now at 1.0853) and resistance at 1.0873 should hold, price should falter below 1.1000.