<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> Weekly Last Candlesticks pattern: Shooting star

Time of formation: 03 May 2016

Trend bias: Down Daily Last Candlesticks pattern: Shooting star

Time of formation: 3 May 2016

Trend bias: Sideways

EUR/USD – 1.0537





Although the single currency retreated to 1.0454 last week, euro found decent demand there and staged a stronger-than-expected rebound since, suggesting the corrective rise from 1.0340 low is still in progress, hence upside risk remains for another test of last week's high at 1.0685, break there would extend gain to 1.0705-10 (38.2% Fibonacci retracement of 1.1300-1.0340) but upside should be limited to the lower Kumo (now at 1.0796) and price should falter well below resistance at 1.0873, bring another decline later.



On the downside, whilst initial pullback to the Tenkan-Sen (now at 1.0538) cannot be ruled out, reckon the Kijun-Sen (now at 1.0513) would limit downside and support at 1.0454 should remain intact, bring another rebound. Only a drop below 1.0454 support would suggest the rebound from 1.0340 low has ended, bring weakness to 1.0400, then retest of this recent low.



Recommendation: Stand aside for this week.



On the weekly chart, despite falling marginally to 1.0340 earlier this month, the subsequent stronger-than-expected rebound suggests few weeks of consolidation above this level would be seen and above last week's high at 1.0685 would extend the corrective bounce from 1.0340 low for retracement of recent fall to 1.0705-10 (38.2% Fibonacci retracement of 1.1300-1.0340), then towards 1.0820 (50% Fibonacci retracement) but upside should be limited to the Kijun-Sen (now at 1.0853) and resistance at 1.0873 should hold, price should falter below 1.1000.



On the downside, although initial weakness to 1.0500-10 cannot be ruled out, as long as said support at 1.0454 holds, prospect of another corrective rebound remains. A weekly close below this level would suggest the rebound from 1.0340 has ended, bring retest of this level, break there would extend recent decline to 1.0220-30 (1.618 times projection of 1.1616-1.0912 measuring from 1.1366) and later 1.0150.