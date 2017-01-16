ActionForex.com
Jan 16 11:05 GMT

Sponsors

Forex Expos
EUR/USD Candlesticks and Ichimoku Analysis Print E-mail
Candlesticks and Ichimoku Weekly | Written by Action Forex | Jan 16 17 09:28 GMT
Weekly

  • Last Candlesticks pattern: Shooting star
  • Time of formation: 03 May 2016
  • Trend bias: Down

Daily

  • Last Candlesticks pattern: Shooting star
  • Time of formation: 3 May 2016
  • Trend bias: Sideways


EUR/USD – 1.0537


Although the single currency retreated to 1.0454 last week, euro found decent demand there and staged a stronger-than-expected rebound since, suggesting the corrective rise from 1.0340 low is still in progress, hence upside risk remains for another test of last week's high at 1.0685, break there would extend gain to 1.0705-10 (38.2% Fibonacci retracement of 1.1300-1.0340) but upside should be limited to the lower Kumo (now at 1.0796) and price should falter well below resistance at 1.0873, bring another decline later.

On the downside, whilst initial pullback to the Tenkan-Sen (now at 1.0538) cannot be ruled out, reckon the Kijun-Sen (now at 1.0513) would limit downside and support at 1.0454 should remain intact, bring another rebound. Only a drop below 1.0454 support would suggest the rebound from 1.0340 low has ended, bring weakness to 1.0400, then retest of this recent low.

Recommendation: Stand aside for this week.

 



On the weekly chart, despite falling marginally to 1.0340 earlier this month, the subsequent stronger-than-expected rebound suggests few weeks of consolidation above this level would be seen and above last week's high at 1.0685 would extend the corrective bounce from 1.0340 low for retracement of recent fall to 1.0705-10 (38.2% Fibonacci retracement of 1.1300-1.0340), then towards 1.0820 (50% Fibonacci retracement) but upside should be limited to the Kijun-Sen (now at 1.0853) and resistance at 1.0873 should hold, price should falter below 1.1000.

On the downside, although initial weakness to 1.0500-10 cannot be ruled out, as long as said support at 1.0454 holds, prospect of another corrective rebound remains. A weekly close below this level would suggest the rebound from 1.0340 has ended, bring retest of this level, break there would extend recent decline to 1.0220-30 (1.618 times projection of 1.1616-1.0912 measuring from 1.1366) and later 1.0150.
 

About the Author

Candlesticks Intraday Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
1st Update: 0630 - 0700; 2nd Update: 0930 - 1000; 3rd Update: 1230 - 1300; 4th Update: 1500 - 1530
Pairs Covered: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD, USD/CHF

Elliott Wave Daily Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
AUD/USD, EUR/JPY: 0800 - 0830; EUR/GBP, USD/CAD: 1430 - 1500 GMT

Latest in Candlesticks Weekly Analysis

Advanced Candlesticks and Ichimoku Strategies for Forex Trading

For the first time, our Action Forex analysts are revealing the strategies they use in formulating the trading ideas in our popular Candlesticks and Ichimoku Analysis section. These strategies are presented in our newly released ebook "Advanced Candlesticks and Ichimoku Strategies for Forex Trading." Don't miss this opportunity in learning these techniques that professional traders use. Download both Part I and Part II NOW!
Facebook MySpace Twitter Digg Delicious Google Bookmarks 

Trade Ideas

Candlesticks Trades
Elliott Wave Trades

Forex Brokers
Home | Advertising | About Us | Contact Us | Newsletter | Risk Warning | Privacy Policy | Disclaimers | Site Map | RSS | Search
 ActionForex.com © 2017 All rights reserved.