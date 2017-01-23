ActionForex.com
EUR/USD Candlesticks and Ichimoku Analysis Print E-mail
Candlesticks and Ichimoku Weekly | Written by Action Forex | Jan 23 17 10:04 GMT
Weekly

  • Last Candlesticks pattern: Shooting star
  • Time of formation: 03 May 2016
  • Trend bias: Down

Daily

  • Last Candlesticks pattern: Shooting star
  • Time of formation: 3 May 2016
  • Trend bias: Sideways


EUR/USD – 1.0728


As the single currency found renewed buying interest at 1.0589 last week and has surged again, suggesting the erratic rise from 1.0340 low is still in progress for retracement of early downtrend, hence mild upside bias remains for further gain to 1.0820 (50% Fibonacci retracement of 1.1300-1.0340), however, reckon previous resistance at 1.0873 would limit upside and price should falter well below 1.0930-35 (61.8% Fibonacci retracement), bring retreat later.

On the downside, whilst initial pullback to 1.0670-80 cannot be ruled out, reckon the Tenkan-Sen (now at 1.0605) would limit downside and bring another rise later. Only below said last week's low at 1.0589 would abort and signal top is possibly formed, bring test of the Kijun-Sen (now at 1.0548), a daily close below there would suggest the rebound from 1.0340 has ended and extend weakness towards key support at 1.0454 which is likely to hold on first testing.

Recommendation: Buy at 1.0680 for 1.0870 with stop below 1.0580.

 



On the weekly chart, as the single currency has continued edging higher, suggesting the rebound from 1.0340 low is still in progress and may extend further gain to 1.0820 (50% Fibonacci retracement of 1.1300-1.0340), however, as this move is still viewed as correction of the intermediate fall from 1.1300, reckon upside would be limited to previous resistance at 1.0873 and 1.0930-35 (61.8% Fibonacci retracement) should hold, price should falter below 1.1000.

On the downside, although initial pullback to 1.0670-80 cannot be ruled out, reckon the Tenkan-Sen (now at 1.0606) would limit downside and bring another rebound. Below support at 1.0579-89 would abort and suggest the rebound from 1.0340 has possibly ended, then test of key support at 1.0454 would follow but a weekly close below there is needed to provide confirmation, bring further fall to 1.0390-00 first.
 

Candlesticks Intraday Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
1st Update: 0630 - 0700; 2nd Update: 0930 - 1000; 3rd Update: 1230 - 1300; 4th Update: 1500 - 1530
Pairs Covered: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD, USD/CHF

Elliott Wave Daily Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
AUD/USD, EUR/JPY: 0800 - 0830; EUR/GBP, USD/CAD: 1430 - 1500 GMT

