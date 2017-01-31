<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> Weekly Last Candlesticks pattern: Shooting star

Time of formation: 03 May 2016

Trend bias: Down Daily Last Candlesticks pattern: Shooting star

Time of formation: 3 May 2016

Trend bias: Sideways

EUR/USD – 1.0701





Although the single currency met resistance at 1.0740 and slipped to as low as 1.0620 yesterday, the subsequent rebound from there formed a candlestick with a long lower shadow, suggesting consolidation above this level be seen and test of resistance at 1.0740 (last week's high) cannot be ruled out, however, a daily close above there is needed to signal the pullback from 1.0775 has ended, bring retreat of this level. Looking ahead, a break above there is needed to extend the rebound from 1.0340 low for retracement of early decline to 1.0820 (50% Fibonacci retracement of 1.1300-1.0340) but reckon previous resistance at 1.0873 would limit upside and price should falter well below 1.0930-35 (61.8% Fibonacci retracement), bring retreat later.



On the downside, whilst initial pullback to 1.0660 cannot be ruled out, reckon said support at 1.0620 would contain downside and bring another rise later. Only below indicated previous support at 1.0589 would abort and signal top is possibly formed, bring test of the Kijun-Sen (now at 1.0558), a daily close below there would suggest the rebound from 1.0340 has ended and extend weakness towards key support at 1.0454 which is likely to hold on first testing.



Recommendation: Hold long entered at 1.0680 for 1.0870 with stop below 1.0620.









On the weekly chart, as the single currency found support just above the Tenkan-Sen (now at 1.0607) and has rebounded, suggesting consolidation above this level would be seen and test of last week's high at 1.0740 cannot be ruled out, however, break of previous resistance at 1.0775 is needed to retain bullishness and extend the rebound from 1.0340 low to 1.0820 (50% Fibonacci retracement of 1.1300-1.0340) but as this move is still viewed as correction of the intermediate fall from 1.1300, reckon upside would be limited to previous resistance at 1.0873 and 1.0930-35 (61.8% Fibonacci retracement) should hold, price should falter below 1.1000.



On the downside, although initial pullback to 1.0660 cannot be ruled out, reckon said support at 1.0620 would limit downside and bring another rebound. Below support at 1.0579-89 would abort and suggest the rebound from 1.0340 has possibly ended, then test of key support at 1.0454 would follow but a weekly close below there is needed to provide confirmation, bring further fall to 1.0390-00 first.