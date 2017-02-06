<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> Weekly Last Candlesticks pattern: Shooting star

Time of formation: 03 May 2016

Trend bias: Down Daily Last Candlesticks pattern: Shooting star

Time of formation: 3 May 2016

Trend bias: Sideways

EUR/USD – 1.0757





Although the single currency retreated after rising to 1.0829 late last week, as euro found renewed buying interest at 1.0712 and has rebounded again, retaining our bullish view that the erratic rise from 1.0340 low is still in progress and may extend further gain to previous resistance at 1.0873, however, near term overbought condition should limit upside to 1.0930-35 (61.8% Fibonacci retracement of 1.1300-1.0340) and price should falter below 1.1000 level, risk from there is seen for a retreat to take place later.



On the downside, expect pullback to be limited to 1.0740-50 and bring such a rise later. Below 1.0700 (61.8% Fibonacci retracement of 1.0620-1.0829) would defer and risk weakness to 1.0650, then test of previous support at 1.0620. Only below indicated previous support at 1.0589 would abort and signal top is possibly formed, this would suggest the rebound from 1.0340 has ended and extend weakness towards key support at 1.0454 which is likely to hold on first testing.



Recommendation: Hold long entered at 1.0680 for 1.0870 with stop below 1.0710.

On the weekly chart, the single currency found renewed buying interest at 1.0620 early last week and has risen again, another white candlestick was formed and mild upside bias remains for the rebound from 1.0340 low to extend gain for correction of the intermediate fall from 1.1300, hence further gain to previous resistance at 1.0873 and later 1.0930-35 (61.8% Fibonacci retracement of 1.1300-1.0340) would follow but reckon 1.1000 would limit upside and price should falter below 1.1050-60.



On the downside, euro’s pullback from 1.0829 should be limited to 1.0700-10 and bring another rebound. Below said support at 1.0620 would defer and suggest top is possibly formed, risk weakness to support at 1.0579-89, break there would add credence to this view and signa the rebound from 1.0340 has possibly ended, then test of key support at 1.0454 would follow but a weekly close below there is needed to provide confirmation, bring further fall to 1.0390-00 first.