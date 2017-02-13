<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> Weekly Last Candlesticks pattern: Shooting star

Time of formation: 03 May 2016

Trend bias: Down Daily Last Candlesticks pattern: Shooting star

Time of formation: 3 May 2016

Trend bias: Sideways

EUR/USD – 1.0757





The single currency has retreated again after early rise to 1.0829, the breach of indicated support at 1.0712 suggests top has possibly been formed there and consolidation with mild downside bias is seen for test of 1.0579-89 support, a daily close below there would add credence to this view and suggest the entire rebound from 1.0340 (Jan low) has possibly ended, then further fall to 1.0500 would follow but euro needs to penetrate indicated key support at 1.0454 to provide confirmation and bring subsequent weakness to 1.0390-00.



On the upside, whilst initial recovery to 1.0670 and possibly 1.0714-18 (previous resistance and current level of the Tenkan-Sen) cannot be ruled out, reckon upside be capped at 1.0755 and bring another decline later. Only break of said resistance at 1.0829 would abort and suggest the erratic rise from 1.0340 low is still in progress for retracement of early decline to previous resistance at 1.0873, then towards 1.0930-35 (61.8% Fibonacci retracement of 1.1300-1.0340) but price should falter below 1.1000 level, risk from there is seen for a retreat to take place later.



Recommendation: Long entered at 1.0680 stopped profit at 1.0710 and would stand aside for this week.



On the weekly chart, last week’s retreat formed a black candlestick, suggesting top has possibly been formed at 1.0829 earlier (just faltered below the Kijun-Sen) and consolidation with mild downside bias is seen for test of 1.0579-89 support, below there would bring test of key support at 1.0454 but a sustained breach below this level is needed to signal the rebound from 1.0340 has ended, then further fall to 1.0390-00 and later retest of this January low would follow.



On the upside, expect recovery to be limited to resistance at 1.0714 and bring another decline later. Only above said resistance at 1.0829 would shift risk back to upside for the rebound from 1.0340 to bring correction of the intermediate fall from 1.1300, hence further gain to previous resistance at 1.0873 and later 1.0930-35 (61.8% Fibonacci retracement of 1.1300-1.0340) would follow but reckon 1.1000 would limit upside and price should falter below 1.1050-60.