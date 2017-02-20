<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> Weekly Last Candlesticks pattern: Shooting star

Time of formation: 03 May 2016

Trend bias: Down Daily Last Candlesticks pattern: Shooting star

Time of formation: 3 May 2016

Trend bias: Sideways

EUR/USD – 1.0615





Although the single currency dropped to as low as 1.0521 last week, the subsequent rebound formed a hammer (with white body) candlestick pattern on the daily chart, suggesting consolidation above this level would be seen, however, said support at 1.0521 should continue to hold, bring further sideways trading. Only below said support at 1.0521 would signal the fall from 1.0829 top has resumed and suggest the entire rebound from 1.0340 (Jan low) has ended, then further fall to 1.0500 would follow but euro needs to penetrate indicated key support at 1.0454 to provide confirmation and bring subsequent weakness to 1.0390-00.



On the upside, expect recovery to be limited to 1.0650-60 and said resistance at 1.0680 should hold. A break of this last week’s high would bring test of 1.0711-14 (61.8% Fibonacci retracement of 1.0829-1.0521 and previous resistance, however, reckon upside would be capped at 1.0755 and bring another decline later. Only break of said resistance at 1.0829 would abort and suggest the erratic rise from 1.0340 low is still in progress for retracement of early decline to previous resistance at 1.0873, then towards 1.0930-35 (61.8% Fibonacci retracement of 1.1300-1.0340) but price should falter below 1.1000 level, risk from there is seen for a retreat to take place later.



Recommendation: Would stand aside for this week.



On the weekly chart, although euro extended the retreat from 1.0829 to 1.0521 last week, lack of follow through selling suggests consolidation would be seen, however, reckon 1.0711-14 would limit upside and bring another decline, below said support at 1.0521 would extend the retreat from 1.0829 towards key support at 1.0454 but a sustained breach below this level is needed to signal the rebound from 1.0340 has ended, then further fall to 1.0390-00 and later retest of this January low would follow.



On the upside, expect recovery to be limited to resistance at 1.0714 and bring another decline later. Only above said resistance at 1.0829 would shift risk back to upside for the rebound from 1.0340 to bring correction of the intermediate fall from 1.1300, hence further gain to previous resistance at 1.0873 and later 1.0930-35 (61.8% Fibonacci retracement of 1.1300-1.0340) would follow but reckon 1.1000 would limit upside and price should falter below 1.1050-60.