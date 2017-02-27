<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> Weekly Last Candlesticks pattern: Shooting star

Time of formation: 03 May 2016

Trend bias: Down Daily Last Candlesticks pattern: Shooting star

Time of formation: 3 May 2016

Trend bias: Sideways

EUR/USD – 1.0580





Although the single currency extended recent fall from 1.0829 to 1.0493, lack of follow through selling on break of previous support at 1.0521 and the subsequent rebound to 1.0618 suggest low has possibly been formed at 1.0493 and consolidation with mild upside bias is seen for rebound to 1.0600, then test of the Kijun-Sen (now at 1.0661) but a daily close above resistance at 1.0680 is needed to confirm and signal the fall from 1.0829 top has ended instead, bring further gain to 1.0714 resistance but price should falter well below said resistance at 1.0829.



On the downside, below 1.0530-35 would suggest the rebound from 1.0493 has ended, bring another test of this level, break there would extend the fall from 1.0829 top to support at 1.0454 but a sustained breach below there is needed to signal the rebound from 1.0340 (Jan low) has ended, bring further fall to 1.0400 and later retest of said support which is likely to hold from here.



Recommendation: Would stand aside for this week.



On the weekly chart, although euro fell briefly to 1.0493 last week, the subsequent rebound suggests consolidation would be seen and recovery to 1.0630-35 cannot be ruled out, however, reckon 1.0710-14 would limit upside and bring another decline, below said support at 1.0493 would extend the retreat from 1.0829 towards key support at 1.0454 but a sustained breach below this level is needed to signal the rebound from 1.0340 has ended, then further fall to 1.0390-00 and later retest of this January low would follow.



On the upside, expect recovery to be limited to 1.0630-35 and 1.0670-75 should hold, bring another decline later. A break of resistance at 1.0714 would suggest the retreat from 1.0829 has ended but a weekly close above the Kijun-Sen (now at 1.0834) would extend the rebound from 1.0340 low for further gain to previous resistance at 1.0873 and later 1.0930-35 (61.8% Fibonacci retracement of 1.1300-1.0340) but reckon 1.1000 would limit upside and price should falter below 1.1050-60.