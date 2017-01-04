<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> Weekly Last Candlesticks pattern: Shooting star

Time of formation: 5 Sep 2016

Trend bias: Down Daily Last Candlesticks pattern: Long black candlestick

Time of formation: 24 Jun 2016

Trend bias: Down GBP/USD – 1.2276



Although cable slipped again after brief bounce to 1.2388 late last week, lack of follow through selling suggests consolidation would be seen and another bounce to said resistance at 1.2388 cannot be ruled out, however, reckon upside would be limited to the Kijun-Sen (now at 1.2487) and bring another decline later. A sustained breach below 1.2199 support would extend weakness to 1.2114 support but break of 1.2082 is needed to signal downtrend has resumed for retest of 1.1995 low later. On the upside, expect recovery to be limited to the Kijun-Sen (now at 1.2487) and resistance at 1.2510 should hold, bring another decline later. Above 1.2565-70 would defer and risk a stronger rebound to 1.2600-10 and possibly 1.2650 but price should falter well below said resistance at 1.2728, bring another later.



Recommendation: Sell at 1.2500 for 1.2300 with stop above 1.2600.



On the weekly chart, as sterling has remained under pressure after retreating from 1.2775, retaining our view that top has possibly been formed there and consolidation with downside bias remains for weakness to 1.2140-45, then towards support at 1.2082, however, a weekly close below latter level is needed to signal the rebound from 1.1995 has ended, bring further fall towards recent low at 1.1995, below there would extend weakness to 1.1900-10 later. On the upside, although recovery to 1.2440-50 cannot be ruled out, resistance at 1.2510 should limit upside and bring another decline later. Above 1.2565-70 would prolong consolidation and risk rebound to 1.2640-50 but resistance at 1.2722 should limit upside, price should falter well below said resistance at 1.2775, bring another decline later.