Cable only recovered to 1.2433 last week before meeting renewed selling interest there (missed our recommended short entry at 1.2500) and the subsequent selloff adds credence to our bearish view that the fall from 1.2775 is still in progress and may extend weakness to 1.2082 support, however, break of recent low at 1.1995 is needed to confirm early downtrend has resumed and extend further subsequent fall to 1.1900-10. On the upside, whilst recovery to 1.2200 cannot be ruled out, reckon 1.2270-75 would limit upside and bring another decline later. Above 1.2340-50 would defer and risk a stronger rebound, however, price should falter below 1.2433-43 (last week's high and current level of the Kijun-Sen), bring another selloff later.



Recommendation: Sell at 1.2250 for 1.2050 with stop above 1.2350.



On the weekly chart, as sterling has continued trading lower after retreating from 1.2775, retaining our view that rebound from 1.1995 has ended at 1.2775 and bearishness remains for test of support at 1.2082, however, a weekly close below this level is needed to signal downtrend has resumed for retest of 1.1995, then towards 1.1900-10 but near term oversold condition should prevent sharp fall below 1.1800. On the upside, although recovery to 1.2200-10 cannot be ruled out, reckon 1.2270-75 would limit upside and bring another decline to aforesaid downside targets. Above 1.2340-50 would defer but only break of last week's high at 1.2433 would suggest a temporary low is formed, risk a stronger recovery to 1.2550-60, however, upside should be limited to 1.2640-50 and resistance at 1.2722 should hold, price should falter well below said resistance at 1.2775, bring another decline later.