ActionForex.com
Jan 10 09:24 GMT

Sponsors

Forex Expos
GBP/USD Candlesticks and Ichimoku Analysis Print E-mail
Candlesticks and Ichimoku Weekly | Written by Action Forex | Jan 10 17 08:25 GMT
Weekly

  • Last Candlesticks pattern: Shooting star
  • Time of formation: 5 Sep 2016
  • Trend bias: Down

Daily

  • Last Candlesticks pattern: Long black candlestick
  • Time of formation: 24 Jun 2016
  • Trend bias: Down

 

GBP/USD – 1.2131

Cable only recovered to 1.2433 last week before meeting renewed selling interest there (missed our recommended short entry at 1.2500) and the subsequent selloff adds credence to our bearish view that the fall from 1.2775 is still in progress and may extend weakness to 1.2082 support, however, break of recent low at 1.1995 is needed to confirm early downtrend has resumed and extend further subsequent fall to 1.1900-10.

On the upside, whilst recovery to 1.2200 cannot be ruled out, reckon 1.2270-75 would limit upside and bring another decline later. Above 1.2340-50 would defer and risk a stronger rebound, however, price should falter below 1.2433-43 (last week's high and current level of the Kijun-Sen), bring another selloff later. 

Recommendation: Sell at 1.2250 for 1.2050 with stop above 1.2350.

 



On the weekly chart, as sterling has continued trading lower after retreating from 1.2775, retaining our view that rebound from 1.1995 has ended at 1.2775 and bearishness remains for test of support at 1.2082, however, a weekly close below this level is needed to signal downtrend has resumed for retest of 1.1995, then towards 1.1900-10 but near term oversold condition should prevent sharp fall below 1.1800.

On the upside, although recovery to 1.2200-10 cannot be ruled out, reckon 1.2270-75 would limit upside and bring another decline to aforesaid downside targets. Above 1.2340-50 would defer but only break of last week's high at 1.2433 would suggest a temporary low is formed, risk a stronger recovery to 1.2550-60, however, upside should be limited to 1.2640-50 and resistance at 1.2722 should hold, price should falter well below said resistance at 1.2775, bring another decline later.
 

About the Author

Candlesticks Intraday Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
1st Update: 0630 - 0700; 2nd Update: 0930 - 1000; 3rd Update: 1230 - 1300; 4th Update: 1500 - 1530
Pairs Covered: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD, USD/CHF

Elliott Wave Daily Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
AUD/USD, EUR/JPY: 0800 - 0830; EUR/GBP, USD/CAD: 1430 - 1500 GMT

Latest in Candlesticks Weekly Analysis

Advanced Candlesticks and Ichimoku Strategies for Forex Trading

For the first time, our Action Forex analysts are revealing the strategies they use in formulating the trading ideas in our popular Candlesticks and Ichimoku Analysis section. These strategies are presented in our newly released ebook "Advanced Candlesticks and Ichimoku Strategies for Forex Trading." Don't miss this opportunity in learning these techniques that professional traders use. Download both Part I and Part II NOW!
Facebook MySpace Twitter Digg Delicious Google Bookmarks 

Trade Ideas

Candlesticks Trades
Elliott Wave Trades

Forex Brokers
Home | Advertising | About Us | Contact Us | Newsletter | Risk Warning | Privacy Policy | Disclaimers | Site Map | RSS | Search
 ActionForex.com © 2017 All rights reserved.