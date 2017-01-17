<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> Weekly Last Candlesticks pattern: Shooting star

Time of formation: 5 Sep 2016

Trend bias: Down Daily Last Candlesticks pattern: Long black candlestick

Time of formation: 24 Jun 2016

Trend bias: Down GBP/USD – 1.2133



Cable did meet renewed selling interest at 1.2317 and dropped in line with our bearish expectation, our short position entered at 1.2250 met target at 1.2050 with 200 points profit, although the pair fell briefly below 1.1995 support, lack of follow through selling and the subsequent rebound suggests consolidation with initial upside bias would be seen and recovery to 1.2220-30 cannot be ruled out, however, said resistance at 1.2317 should remain intact and bring another decline. Only a break of 1.2317 resistance would suggest a temporary low is formed, bring test of the Kijun-Sen (now at 1.2357), break there would confirm and retracement of recent decline towards resistance at 1.2433 would follow. On the downside, below 1.2035-40 would bring another test of 1.1986 but break there is needed to confirm medium term downtrend has resumed and extend weakness to 1.1900-10 and then 1.1850 but near term oversold condition should prevent sharp fall below 1.1800 and price should stay above 1.1700, bring rebound later.



Recommendation: Short entered at 1.2250 met target at 1.2050 with 200 points profit and would stand aside for this week.

On the weekly chart, sterling staged a brief bounce to 1.2317 before running into fresh offers and the pound then dropped again from there, adding credence to our view that medium term downtrend has resumed and may extend further weakness to 1.1900 and then 1.1800, however, loss of downward momentum should prevent sharp fall below 1.1680-85 (1.618 times projection of 1.7192-1.4566 measuring from 1.5930) and bring rebound later. On the upside, whilst recovery to 1.2220-30 cannot be ruled out, reckon upside would be limited to last week's high at 1.2317 and bring another decline. A break above this resistance would suggest a temporary low is possibly formed, bring test of the Kijun-Sen (now at 1.2461) but a weekly close above the Kijun-Sen is needed to suggest a temporary low is formed, bring retracement of recent decline to 1.2500-05 first.