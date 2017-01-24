ActionForex.com
GBP/USD Candlesticks and Ichimoku Analysis Print E-mail
Candlesticks and Ichimoku Weekly | Written by Action Forex | Jan 24 17 09:57 GMT
Weekly

  • Last Candlesticks pattern: Shooting star
  • Time of formation: 5 Sep 2016
  • Trend bias: Down

Daily

  • Last Candlesticks pattern: Long black candlestick
  • Time of formation: 24 Jun 2016
  • Trend bias: Down

 

GBP/USD – 1.2133

Although cable fell briefly below previous support at 1.1995, lack of follow through selling and the subsequent strong rebound (formed a long white candlestick on the daily chart) above resistance at 1.2433 suggest low has been formed at 1.1986, hence consolidation with mild upside bias is seen for further gain to 1.2585-90, however, near term overbought condition should limit upside to 1.2650-60 and price should falter below resistance at 1.2728, risk from there has increased for a retreat later.

On the downside, whilst initial pullback to 1.2400 is likely, reckon downside would be limited to 1.2340-50 and bring another rise later. Only below support at 1.2253-61 would abort and suggest the rebound from 1.1986 has ended instead, risk weakness to 1.2190-00 and possibly 1.2150 but downside should be limited to 1.2100 and bring another rebound later.

Recommendation: Buy at 1.2350 for 1.2550 with stop below 1.2250.

 



On the weekly chart, sterling has edged higher again after forming a long white candlestick last week and broke above previous resistance at 1.2433, suggesting a temporary low has been formed at 1.1986 last week and consolidation with mild upside bias is seen for further gain to 1.2585-90 and possibly towards 1.2650. Having said that, break of resistance at 1.2728 is needed to retain bullishness and bring subsequent test of key resistance at 1.2775 which is likely to hold from here.

On the downside, although pullback to the Tenkan-Sen (now at 1.2381) cannot be ruled out, reckon 1.2340-50 would limit downside and bring another rebound. Below support at 1.2253-61 would defer and risk deeper pullback to 1.2190-00 and possibly 1.2150 but downside should be limited to 1.2090-00 and price should stay above said support at 1.1986, bring another rebound later.
 

