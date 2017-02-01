<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> Weekly Last Candlesticks pattern: Shooting star

Time of formation: 5 Sep 2016

Trend bias: Down Daily Last Candlesticks pattern: Long black candlestick

Time of formation: 24 Jun 2016

Trend bias: Down GBP/USD – 1.2578



Cable only retreated to 1.2412 before finding renewed buying interest and a white candlestick with relatively long lower shadow was formed on the daily chart, suggesting the pullback from 1.2674 (last week's high) has possibly ended there, hence consolidation with mild upside bias is seen for gain to 1.2610-15, break there would add credence to this view, bring retest of 1.2674 but break there is needed to retain bullishness and extend the rise from 1.1986 low towards resistance at 1.2728 but price should falter below 2016 high of 1.2775. On the downside, expect pullback to be limited to 1.2500-05 and bring another rise. Below said support at 1.2412 would defer and prolong consolidation below 1.2674 (last week's high), bring test of the Kijun-Sen (now at 1.2330) but still reckon downside would be limited to support at 1.2253-61 and bring another rebound. A daily close below this level would abort and suggest the rebound from 1.1986 has ended instead, risk weakness to 1.2190-00 and possibly 1.2150, however, downside should be limited to 1.2100 and bring another rebound later.



Recommendation: Buy at 1.2505 for 1.2705 with stop below 1.2405.



On the weekly chart, sterling's rebound from 1.1986 has continued supporting cable, retaining our view that a temporary low has been formed at 1.1986 last month and consolidation with mild upside bias is seen, above last week's high at 1.2674 would bring test of indicated resistance at 1.2728, however, break above there is needed to add credence to our bullishness and bring subsequent test of key resistance at 1.2775 which is likely to hold from here. On the downside, although pullback to 1.2500-05 cannot be ruled out, reckon the Tenkan-Sen (now at 1.2461) would limit downside and bring another rebound. Below support at 1.2412 (this week's low) would defer and risk weakness to 1.2350 but break of 1.2253-61 is needed to suggest the rebound from 1.1986 has possibly ended, bring further fall to 1.2190-00 and possibly 1.2150 but downside should be limited to 1.2090-00 and price should stay above said support at 1.1986.