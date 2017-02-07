<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> Weekly Last Candlesticks pattern: Shooting star

Although cable did move higher in line with our bullish expectation, sterling ran into resistance at 1.2706 and has retreated, suggesting top has possibly been formed there and consolidation below this level would be seen with mild downside bias, however, break of support at 1.2412 is needed to add credence to this view and bring retracement of recent upmove to the Kijun-Sen (now at 1.2346) and possibly to 1.2300 but reckon downside would be limited to 1.2261 support and bring rebound later. On the upside, whilst recovery to 1.2525-35 cannot be ruled out, reckon upside would be limited to 1.2600-10 and price should falter well below last week’s high at 1.2706, bring another retreat later. Only a break of this level would revive bullishness and signal the rise from 1.1986 low is still in progress for retracement of early decline to resistance at 1.2728, then towards 2016 high at 1.2775 which is likely to hold on first testing.



Recommendation: Exit long entered at 1.2505 and stand aside for this week.



On the weekly chart, as sterling has retreated after rising to 1.2706 last week and a black candlestick was formed, suggesting consolidation below this level would be seen and pullback to previous support at 1.2412 is likely, however, a drop below the Tenkan-Sen (now at 1.2357) is needed to signal top has been formed at 1.2706, bring further weakness to 1.2300 and possibly towards 1.2250-60, having said that, if our view that a temporary low formed at 1.1986 is correct, downside should be limited to 1.2190-00 and bring another rebound later. On the upside, expect recovery to be limited to 1.2540-50 and price should falter below 1.2600-10, bring another retreat later. Above 1.2706 would revive near term bullishness and extend the rebound from 1.1986 low to previous resistance at 1.2775, once this level is penetrated, this would add credence to this view and bring retracement of recent decline to 1.2840-50 and then 1.2900 but price should falter well below 1.3000.