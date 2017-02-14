<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> Weekly Last Candlesticks pattern: Shooting star

Time of formation: 5 Sep 2016

Trend bias: Down Daily Last Candlesticks pattern: Long black candlestick

Time of formation: 24 Jun 2016

Trend bias: Down GBP/USD – 1.2490



Although cable rebounded to 1.2582 last week, the subsequent retreat formed a shooting star on the daily chart, suggesting consolidation below this level would be seen and weakness to 1.2390-00 would be seen, however, break of support at 1.2347 is needed to retain bearishness and signal the fall from 1.2706 top has resumed for weakness to 1.2300-10, then test of 1.2261 support. Looking ahead, only below this level would signal the rebound from 1.1986 low has ended, then further fall to 1.2200 and possibly 1.2150 would follow.



On the upside, expect recovery to be limited to 1.2500-10 and price should falter below 1.2550, bring another decline to aforesaid downside targets. A daily close above 1.2550 would risk test of said resistance at 1.2582 but break there is needed to abort and signal the retreat from 1.2706 has ended instead, bring a stronger rebound to 1.2650, however, price should falter below said resistance at 1.2706. Only a break of this level would revive bullishness and signal the rise from 1.1986 low is still in progress for retracement of early decline to resistance at 1.2728, then towards 2016 high at 1.2775 which is likely to hold on first testing.



Recommendation: Sell cable here for 1.2300 with stop above 1.2590.



On the weekly chart, as sterling has remained confined within familiar range, suggesting further consolidation is in store and recovery to 1.2490-00 cannot be ruled out, however, reckon 1.2550 would limit upside and as long as resistance at 1.2582 holds, mild downside bias remains for another decline, below 1.2347 support would signal top has been formed at 1.2706, bring further fall to 1.2300 and then 1.2250-60, having said that, if our view that a temporary low formed at 1.1986 is correct, downside should be limited to 1.2190-00 and bring another rebound later. On the upside, above said resistance at 1.2582 would shift risk to aside and extend the rebound from 1.1986 low to 1.2600-10, then 1.2650-60 but reckon said resistance at 1.2706 would remain intact. Above 1.2706 would revive near term bullishness and extend the rebound from 1.1986 low to previous resistance at 1.2775, once this level is penetrated, this would add credence to this view and bring retracement of recent decline to 1.2840-50 and then 1.2900 but price should falter well below 1.3000.