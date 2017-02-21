<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> Weekly Last Candlesticks pattern: Shooting star

Time of formation: 5 Sep 2016

Trend bias: Down Daily Last Candlesticks pattern: Long black candlestick

Time of formation: 24 Jun 2016

Trend bias: Down GBP/USD – 1.2423



Although cable found support at 1.2383 and rebounded late last week, as price has retreated again after meeting resistance at 1.2524, retaining our bearishness and consolidation with downside bias remains for another test of said support, then towards 1.2347 but break of latter level is needed to retain bearishness and signal the fall from 1.2706 top has resumed for weakness to 1.2300-10, then test of 1.2261 support. Looking ahead, only below this level would signal the rebound from 1.1986 low has ended, then further fall to 1.2200 and possibly 1.2150 would follow.



On the upside, expect recovery to be limited to 1.2480-85 and price should falter below 1.2550, bring another decline to aforesaid downside targets. A daily close above 1.2550 would risk test of said resistance at 1.2582 but break there is needed to abort and signal the retreat from 1.2706 has ended instead, bring a stronger rebound to 1.2650, however, price should falter below said resistance at 1.2706. Only a break of this level would revive bullishness and signal the rise from 1.1986 low is still in progress for retracement of early decline to resistance at 1.2728, then towards 2016 high at 1.2775 which is likely to hold on first testing.



Recommendation: Hold short entered at 1.2490 for 1.2300 with stop above 1.2550.

On the weekly chart, sterling’s retreat from 1.2706 has kept cable under near term pressure and further consolidation is in store, expect recovery to be limited to 1.2480-85 cannot be ruled out, and 1.2550 should cap upside, bring subsequent weakness to 1.2347 support, a sustained breach below this level would signal top has been formed at 1.2706, bring further fall to 1.2300 and then 1.2250-60, having said that, if our view that a temporary low formed at 1.1986 is correct, downside should be limited to 1.2190-00 and bring another rebound later. On the upside, only above said resistance at 1.2582 would shift risk to the upside and extend the rebound from 1.1986 low to 1.2600-10, then 1.2650-60 but reckon said resistance at 1.2706 would remain intact. Above 1.2706 would revive near term bullishness and extend the rebound from 1.1986 low to previous resistance at 1.2775, once this level is penetrated, this would add credence to this view and bring retracement of recent decline to 1.2840-50 and then 1.2900 but price should falter well below 1.3000.