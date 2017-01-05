<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> Weekly Last Candlesticks pattern: Shooting star

Time of formation: 5 Sep 2016

Trend bias: Down Daily Last Candlesticks pattern: Doji

Time of formation: 25 Jul 2016

Trend bias: Near term up

NZD/USD – 0.6972



Kiwi did faltered below 0.7240 and dropped in line with our bearish expectations, our short position entered at 0.7140 met indicated downside target at 0.6940 (with 200 points profit), price then fell to as low as 0.6862 before recovering, this anticipated decline adds credence to our bearish view that top has been formed at 0.7486 back in September and bearishness remains for further fall to 0.6845-50 (1.236 times projection of 0.7486-0.7035 measuring from 0.7403) and then 0.6750, however, reckon support at 0.6673-75 (1.618 times projection and previous support) would contain downside, bring rebound later. On the upside, whilst initial recovery to the Kijun-Sen (now at 0.7051) cannot be ruled out, reckon upside would be limited to the lower Kumo (now at 0.7129) and price should falter below the upper Kumo (now at 0.7187), bring another decline. A daily close above the upper Kumo would abort and suggest a temporary low is formed, bring a stronger rebound towards resistance at 0.7239 but still reckon upside would be limited to 0.7300 and price should falter well below resistance at 0.7403, bring another decline.



Recommendation: Short entered at 0.7140 met target at 0.6940 with 200 points profit and would sell again at 0.7120 for 0.6900 with stop above 0.7220.



On the weekly chart, as kiwi recovered after anticipated fall to 0.6862 last month, suggesting minor consolidation above this level would be seen and corrective bounce to 0.7050 and possibly towards the Tenkan-Sen (now at 0.7133) cannot be ruled out, however, reckon upside would be limited and bring another decline later. A break of said support at 0.6862 would extend the fall from 0.7486 top to 0.6780 (50% Fibonacci retracement of 0.6074-0.7486 and previous support), a drop below there would add credence to our view that top has been made at 0.7486, bring further decline to towards key support at 0.6675 but a sustained breach below there is needed to signal the rebound from 0.6074 has ended, then weakness to 0.6610-15 (61.8% Fibonacci retracement) would follow. On the upside, expect recovery to be limited to the Tenkan-Sen (now at 0.7133) and the Kijun-Sen (now at 0.7174) should hold, bring another decline later to aforesaid downside targets. Only a break above resistance at 0.7239 would defer and suggest a temporary low is formed instead, risk a stronger rebound to 0.7300-10 but still reckon upside would be limited to resistance at 0.7403. In the event kiwi breaks above this resistance, this would suggest the correction from 0.7486 has ended, bring retest of this level, above there would extend the rise from 0.6074 (2015 low) to 0.7550-60.



