Time of formation: 5 Sep 2016

Trend bias: Down Daily Last Candlesticks pattern: Doji

Time of formation: 25 Jul 2016

Trend bias: Near term up

NZD/USD – 0.6972



Kiwi found good support at 0.6862 last month and renewed buying interest continued reappearing around the Tenkan-Sen, dampening our bearishness and test of resistance at 0.7239 cannot be ruled out, however, break there is needed to retain bullishness and signal recent decline has ended and extend the rise from 0.6862 low to 0.7300, then towards 0.7350 but price should falter below previous resistance at 0.7403, bring retreat later. On the downside, although pullback to 0.7140-50 cannot be ruled out, reckon support at 0.7076 would contain downside and bring another rise later. A daily close below the Kijun-Sen (now at 0.7051) would suggest the first leg of rebound from 0.6862 has ended, risk weakness to 0.6995-00, however, still reckon downside would be limited to 0.6949 support and price should stay well above said support at 0.6862, bring another rebound. Recommendation: Exit short entered at 0.7120 and stand aside for now.

On the weekly chart, kiwi's rebound from 0.6862 turned out to be stronger than expected a long white candlestick was formed, suggesting low has possibly been formed and break of resistance at 0.7239 would add credence to this view, bring further gain to 0.7300-10 but still reckon upside would be limited to resistance at 0.7403. In the event kiwi breaks above this resistance, this would suggest the correction from 0.7486 has ended, bring retest of this level, above there would extend the rise from 0.6074 (2015 low) to 0.7550-60. On the downside, whilst pullback to 0.7126 cannot be ruled out, reckon downside would be limited to the Tenkan-Sen (now at 0.7051) and reckon 0.7000 would hold from here, bring another rebound. Below last week's low at 0.6949 would suggest the rebound from 0.6862 has ended instead, bring weakness to 0.6900 but said support at 0.6862 should hold from here. Looking ahead, a break of said support at 0.6862 would extend the fall from 0.7486 top to 0.6780 (50% Fibonacci retracement of 0.6074-0.7486 and previous support), a drop below there would add credence to our view that top has been made at 0.7486, bring further decline to towards key support at 0.6675 but a sustained breach below there is needed to signal the rebound from 0.6074 has ended, then weakness to 0.6610-15 (61.8% Fibonacci retracement) would follow.