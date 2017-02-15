ActionForex.com
NZD/USD Candlesticks and Ichimoku Analysis Print E-mail
Candlesticks and Ichimoku Weekly | Written by Action Forex | Feb 15 17 09:54 GMT
Weekly

  • Last Candlesticks pattern: Shooting star
  • Time of formation: 5 Sep 2016
  • Trend bias: Down

Daily

  • Last Candlesticks pattern: Doji
  • Time of formation: 25 Jul 2016
  • Trend bias: Near term up


NZD/USD – 0.7180

Despite extending recent rise from 0.6862 to as high as 0.7376 last week, the subsequent retreat after faltering below resistance at 0.7403 suggests temporary top has been formed there and consolidation with initial downside bias is seen for weakness to the upper Kumo (now at 0.7133), then 0.7075-80, however, reckon 0.7000-05 would limit downside and bring another rise later. Only below support at 0.6949 would abort and signal the rebound from 0.6862 has ended and bring further fall to 0.6900 first.

On the upside, whilst recovery to the Tenkan-Sen (now at 0.7255) cannot be ruled out, reckon upside would be limited to 0.7300 and price should falter below said resistance at 0.7376. Only a break of above indicated previous resistance at 0.7403 would retain bullishness and suggest a possible upside break of recent broad range, bring further rise towards resistance at 0.7486. Looking ahead, above there would confirm medium term upmove from 2015 low at 0.6074 has resumed for headway to 0.7550, then 0.7600.

Recommendation: Buy at 0.7005 for 0.7250 with stop below 0.6905

 

 

On the weekly chart, although kiwi staged a strong rebound from 0.6862 to as high as 0.7376, as price has retreated after meeting resistance at 0.7376, suggesting initial consolidation below this level would be seen and test of the Tenkan-Sen (now at 0.7119) and possibly the upper Kumo (now at 0.7051) cannot be ruled out, however, reckon downside would be limited to 0.7000 and price should stay well above said support at 0.6862, bring further choppy trading.

On the upside, above said resistance at 0.7376 would extend the rebound from 0.6862 to previous resistance at 0.7403 but a weekly close above there is needed to retain bullishness and signal the pullback from 0.7486 has ended at 0.6862, then the rise from 2015 low at 0.6074 may extend further gain to 0.7550 and later 0.7600 but reckon upside would be limited to 0.7680 (1.618 times projection of 0.6074-0.6898 measuring from 0.6347), bring retreat later.

 

Candlesticks Intraday Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
1st Update: 0630 - 0700; 2nd Update: 0930 - 1000; 3rd Update: 1230 - 1300; 4th Update: 1500 - 1530
Pairs Covered: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD, USD/CHF

Elliott Wave Daily Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
AUD/USD, EUR/JPY: 0800 - 0830; EUR/GBP, USD/CAD: 1430 - 1500 GMT

