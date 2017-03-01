ActionForex.com
Mar 01 11:30 GMT

Sponsors

Forex Expos
NZD/USD Candlesticks and Ichimoku Analysis Print E-mail
Candlesticks and Ichimoku Weekly | Written by Action Forex | Mar 01 17 10:13 GMT
Weekly

  • Last Candlesticks pattern: Shooting star
  • Time of formation: 5 Sep 2016
  • Trend bias: Down

Daily

  • Last Candlesticks pattern: Doji
  • Time of formation: 25 Jul 2016
  • Trend bias: Near term up

 

NZD/USD – 0.7180

 

Kiwi has dropped again and broke below support at 0.7130, suggesting another leg of decline from 0.7376 top is underway for retracement of early upmove to 0.7065-70 and later towards 0.7000-05, however, reckon support at 0.6949 would contain downside and bring another rise later. Only a drop below 0.6949 support would retain bearishness and signal the rebound from 0.6862 has ended at 0.7376 and bring further fall towards 0.6900 later which is likely to hold from here.

On the upside, whilst initial recovery to 0.7185-90 cannot be ruled out, reckon resistance at 0.7247 would cap upside and bring another decline later. Only a daily close above this level would signal the retreat from 0.7376 top has ended and bring a stronger rebound to indicated previous resistance at 0.7403, above there would signal the rise from 0.6862 has resumed for retest of said resistance at 0.7486. Looking ahead, above there would confirm medium term upmove from 2015 low at 0.6074 has resumed for headway to 0.7550, then 0.7600.

Recommendation: Sell at 0.7180 for 0.7000 with stop above 0.7280

 



On the weekly chart, kiwi has retreated after rising to 0.7376 earlier, retaining our view that further consolidation below this level would be seen and initial downside bias is seen for weakness to 0.7050, then 0.7000, however, reckon downside would be limited to 0.6940-50 and reckon 0.6900 would hold from here, price should stay well above indicated support at 0.6862, bring further choppy trading.

On the upside, expect recovery to be limited to 0.7200 and resistance at 0.7247 should hold. A weekly close above this level would signal the retreat from 0.7376 has ended, bring another test of this level, above there would extend the rebound from 0.6862 to previous resistance at 0.7403 but a sustained breach above there is needed to retain bullishness and signal the pullback from 0.7486 has ended at 0.6862, then the rise from 2015 low at 0.6074 may extend further gain to 0.7550 and later 0.7600, however, reckon upside would be limited to 0.7680 (1.618 times projection of 0.6074-0.6898 measuring from 0.6347), bring retreat later.

 
 

About the Author

Candlesticks Intraday Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
1st Update: 0630 - 0700; 2nd Update: 0930 - 1000; 3rd Update: 1230 - 1300; 4th Update: 1500 - 1530
Pairs Covered: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD, USD/CHF

Elliott Wave Daily Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
AUD/USD, EUR/JPY: 0800 - 0830; EUR/GBP, USD/CAD: 1430 - 1500 GMT

Latest in Candlesticks Weekly Analysis

Advanced Candlesticks and Ichimoku Strategies for Forex Trading

For the first time, our Action Forex analysts are revealing the strategies they use in formulating the trading ideas in our popular Candlesticks and Ichimoku Analysis section. These strategies are presented in our newly released ebook "Advanced Candlesticks and Ichimoku Strategies for Forex Trading." Don't miss this opportunity in learning these techniques that professional traders use. Download both Part I and Part II NOW!
Facebook MySpace Twitter Digg Delicious Google Bookmarks 

Trade Ideas

Candlesticks Trades
Elliott Wave Trades

Forex Brokers
Home | Advertising | About Us | Contact Us | Newsletter | Risk Warning | Privacy Policy | Disclaimers | Site Map | RSS | Search
 ActionForex.com © 2017 All rights reserved.