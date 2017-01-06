<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> Weekly Last Candlesticks pattern: Bullish engulfing

Time of formation: 02 May 2016

Trend bias: Up Daily Last Candlesticks pattern: Hammer

Time of formation: 19 Oct 2016

Trend bias: Up

USD/CAD – 1.3255





Although the greenback retreated after marginal rise to 1.3599 and consolidation below this level would be seen, as long as support at 1.3081 holds, mild upside bias remains for the erratic upmove from 1.2461 to resume after sideways trading, above said resistance at 1.3599 would extend gain to 1.3650, then 1.3700-10. Having said that, reckon upside would be limited to 1.3835-40 (61.8% Fibonacci retracement of 1.4690-1.2461) and price should falter below previous resistance at 1.4017, bring retreat later. On the downside, whilst initial weakness to 1.3150-60 cannot be ruled out, reckon said support at 1.3081 would hold, bring rebound later. A drop below 1.3081 would signal top has been formed at 1.3599, bring further fall to previous chart support at 1.3006, break there would suggest the erratic rise from 1.2461 has ended at 1.3599 and bring further fall to 1.2900-10, then towards 1.2822 support but the greenback should stay above support at 1.2763.



Recommendation: Stand aside in the meantime.



On the weekly chart, despite last week's marginal rise to 1.3599, lack of follow through buying on break of previous resistance at 1.3589 and current retreat suggest consolidation below this level would be seen and pullback to the Kijun-Sen (now at 1.3181 cannot be ruled out, however, break of key support at 1.3081 is needed to signal top is formed, bring further fall to 1.3006. Once this level is penetrated, this would suggest the rebound from 1.2461 has ended at 1.3599, bring further fall to 1.2900-10, then 1.2820-25 and possibly test of previous support at 1.2763. On the upside, whilst recovery to the Tenkan-Sen (now at 1.3340) cannot be ruled out, reckon upside would be limited to 1.3450-60 and bring further consolidation. Only break of said resistance at 1.3599 would revive bullishness for the rebound from 1.2461 (last year's low) to bring retracement of early fall from 1.4690 to 1.3635-40, then 1.3700-10, however, reckon upside would be limited to 1.3800 and 1.3835-40 (61.8% Fibonacci retracement of 1.4690-1.2461) should remain intact.