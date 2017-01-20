<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> Weekly Last Candlesticks pattern: Bullish engulfing

Time of formation: 02 May 2016

Trend bias: Up Daily Last Candlesticks pattern: Hammer

Time of formation: 19 Oct 2016

Trend bias: Up

USD/CAD – 1.3319





Although the greenback fell marginally to 1.3019 earlier this week, lack of follow through selling and the subsequent strong rebound formed a long white candlestick on the daily chart, suggesting consolidation above this level would be seen with mild upside bias for at least a strong retracement of the fall from 1.3599 to 1.3019 and possibly 1.3400-10, however, reckon upside would be limited to 1.3460-65 and 1.3500-10 should hold, bring further broad consolidation later. On the downside, whilst initial pullback to 1.3245-50 is likely, reckon 1.3190-00 would limit downside and bring another rebound later. Below 1.3100 would risk another fall to said this week's low at 1.3019 but break there is needed to revive bearishness for the fall from 1.3599 top to extend weakness to 1.3006 support, a daily close below there would suggest the erratic rise from 1.2461 has ended as well and bring further fall to 1.2900-10, then towards 1.2822 support but the greenback should stay above support at 1.2763.



Recommendation: Buy at 1.3200 for 1.3400 with stop below 1.3100.



On the weekly chart, despite this week's marginal fall to 1.3019, the subsequent rebound looks set to form a white candlestick this week, suggesting consolidation with initial upside bias would be seen and recovery to 1.3390-00 cannot be ruled out, however, reckon upside would be limited to 1.3460-65 and 1.3500-10 should hold, price should falter well below recent high at 1.3599, bring further choppy trading. On the downside, expect pullback to be limited to 1.3200-10 and bring another rebound. Below 1.3100 would bring another test of support area at 1.3006-19, a sustained breach below there would suggest the rebound from 1.2461 has ended at 1.3599, bring further fall to 1.2900-10, then 1.2820-25 and possibly test of previous support at 1.2763 which is likely to hold from here.