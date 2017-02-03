<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> Weekly Last Candlesticks pattern: Bullish engulfing

Time of formation: 02 May 2016

Trend bias: Up Daily Last Candlesticks pattern: Hammer

Time of formation: 19 Oct 2016

Trend bias: Up

USD/CAD – 1.3026 The greenback ran into renewed selling interest at 1.3388 last month and has dropped again, price broke below previous support at 1.3019 earlier this week, signaling the decline from 1.3599 top has resumed and may extend further weakness to 1.2960-65 and later 1.2900-10, break there would signal the erratic rise from 1.2461 has ended at 1.3599, bring further fall to 1.2850, then towards support at 1.2822 but the pair shall stay well above support at 1.2763 due to near term oversold condition and bring rebound later.



On the upside, whilst initial recovery to the Tenkan-Sen (now at 1.3134) cannot be ruled out, reckon the Kijun-Sen (now at 1.3233) would hold and bring another decline later. A daily close above the Kijun-Sen would defer and suggest low is possibly formed instead, risk a stronger rebound to the lower Kumo (now at 1.3303) but price should falter below the upper Kumo (now at 1.3399), bring further choppy trading later. Recommendation: Stand aside for this week.



On the weekly chart, despite last month’s brief bounce to 1.3388, as renewed selling interest emerged there and the greenback has dropped again since, suggesting the fall from 1.3599 top is still in progress, hence downside risk remains for further weakness to 1.2960-65, then 1.2900, however, reckon support at 1.2822 would limit downside and key support at 1.2763 should hold on first testing. Looking ahead, only a drop below 1.2763 would signal the rebound from 1.2461 has ended and bring further fall to 1.2654 support first. On the upside, expect recovery to be limited to 1.3090-00 and 1.3200-10 should hold, bring another decline. Above the Tenkan-Sen (now at 1.3284) would bring another test of said resistance at 1.3388 but a weekly close above there is needed to signal low is formed, bring further subsequent rebound to 1.3460-65 and then 1.3500-10, however, price should falter well below recent high at 1.3599, bring further choppy trading.