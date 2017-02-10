<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> Weekly Last Candlesticks pattern: Bullish engulfing

Time of formation: 02 May 2016

Trend bias: Up Daily Last Candlesticks pattern: Hammer

Time of formation: 19 Oct 2016

Trend bias: Up

USD/CAD – 1.3136





As the greenback has rebounded after finding support at 1.2969 late last month, suggesting consolidation above this level would be seen and recovery to 1.3250-60 cannot be ruled out, however, if our view that top has been formed at 1.3599 is correct, upside should be limited to 1.3388 resistance and bring another decline later. Below 1.3000 would bring retest of 1.2969 but break there is needed to extend the decline from 1.3599 top to 1.2900-10, below there would signal the erratic rise from 1.2461 has ended at 1.3599, bring further fall to 1.2850, then towards support at 1.2822 but the pair shall stay well above support at 1.2763.



On the upside, whilst initial recovery to 1.3250-60 cannot be ruled out, reckon upside would be limited to 1.3388 resistance and bring another decline later. A daily close above said resistance at 1.3388 would defer and risk a stronger rebound to 1.3450-60 but price should falter well below said resistance at 1.3599 and bring further choppy trading later.



Recommendation: Sell at 1.3380 for 1.3100 with stop above 1.3480.



On the weekly chart, as the greenback has recovered after falling marginally to 1.2969, suggesting consolidation above this level would be seen and initial upside risk is for recovery to 1.3200, then 1.3300, however, reckon resistance at 1.3388 would cap upside and bring another decline later. Below said support at 1.2969 would extend the fall from 1.3599 to 1.2900 but reckon support at 1.2822 would limit downside and key support at 1.2763 should hold on first testing. Looking ahead, only a drop below 1.2763 would signal the rebound from 1.2461 has ended and bring further fall to 1.2654 support first.



On the upside, expect recovery to be limited to 1.3300 and resistance at 1.3388 should hold, bring another decline. Above 1.3460-65 would abort and signal the retreat from 1.3599 has ended instead, bring further gain to 1.3530-40, however, only break of said resistance at 1.3599 would shift risk back to upside and extend the erratic rise from 1.2461 (2016 low) to 1.3700 and later towards 1.3835-40 (61.8% Fibonacci retracement of 1.4690-1.2461) which is likely to cap upside.