<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> Weekly Last Candlesticks pattern: Bullish engulfing

Time of formation: 02 May 2016

Trend bias: Up Daily Last Candlesticks pattern: Hammer

Time of formation: 19 Oct 2016

Trend bias: Up USD/CAD – 1.3077 Although the greenback has retreated from 1.3212, a break of indicated support at 1.2969 is needed to signal recent decline from 1.3599 top has resumed and extend further weakness to 1.2900-10, below there would signal the erratic rise from 1.2461 has ended at 1.3599, bring subsequent fall to 1.2850, then towards support at 1.2822 but the pair shall stay well above support at 1.2763. If said support at 1.2969 continues to hold, then further consolidation would take place and another bounce to 1.3212 cannot be ruled out, however, 1.3290-00 should cap upside and bring another decline later to aforesaid downside targets. On the upside, expect recovery to be limited to 1.3290-00 and bring another decline. Only above resistance at 1.3388 would abort and signal low has been formed instead, risk a stronger rebound to 1.3450-60 but price should falter well below said resistance at 1.3599 and bring further choppy trading later. Recommendation: Sell at 1.3280 for 1.3050 with stop above 1.3380.



On the weekly chart, as the greenback has remained under pressure, retaining our bearishness for the fall from 1.3599 to resume after consolidation, break of support at 1.2969 would extend this fall to 1.2900 but reckon support at 1.2822 would limit downside and key support at 1.2763 should hold on first testing. Looking ahead, only a drop below 1.2763 would signal the rebound from 1.2461 has ended and bring further fall to 1.2654 support first.



On the upside, whilst initial recovery to 1.3212 resistance cannot be ruled out, reckon upside would be limited to 1.3290-00 and bring another decline later. Above resistance at 1.3388 would abort and signal the fall from 1.3599 has ended, risk a stronger rebound to 1.3460-65, bring further gain to 1.3530-40, however, only break of said resistance at 1.3599 would shift risk back to upside and extend the erratic rise from 1.2461 (2016 low) to 1.3700 and later towards 1.3835-40 (61.8% Fibonacci retracement of 1.4690-1.2461) which is likely to cap upside.