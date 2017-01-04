<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> Weekly Last Candlesticks pattern: Doji

Time of formation: 26 Sep 2016

Trend bias: Sideways Daily Last Candlesticks pattern: Shooting star

Time of formation: 25 Oct 2016

Trend bias: Near term up

USD/CHF – 1.0286



As the greenback found renewed buying interest at 1.0057 last week and has staged a strong rebound, suggesting the pullback from last month's high at 1.0344 has ended there and consolidation with upside bias is seen for retest of said resistance, however, break there is needed to confirm recent upmove has resumed and extend gain to 1.0425 (61.8% projection of 0.9550-1.0205 measuring from 1.0021) but reckon upside would be limited to 1.0500 and price should falter below 1.0600, risk from there has increased for a retreat later. On the downside, whilst pullback to 1.0210 and possibly the Tenkan-Sen (now at 1.0196) cannot be ruled out, reckon 1.0160-65 would limit downside and bring another rise later. A daily close below support at 1.0144 would prolong consolidation below 1.0344 and risk another fall to 1.0057, break there would signal a temporary top has been formed bring retracement of recent upmove to previous support at 1.0021, then towards the upper Kumo (now at 0.9982).



Recommendation: Buy again at 1.0170 for 1.0370 with stop below 1.0080. On the weekly chart, as the greenback found support at 1.0057 last week and has rebounded, suggesting retest of last month's high at 1.0344 would be seen, however, break there is needed to signal early reversal from 0.7401 low (2015 low) has resumed and extend gain to 1.0425 (61.8% projection of 0.9550-1.0205 measuring from 1.0021), then 1.0500-10 but reckon upside would be limited to 1.0700 and price should falter well below 1.0900-10 (50% projection of 0.7401-1.0328 measuring from 0.9444). On the downside, although initial pullback to 1.0200-10 cannot be ruled out, reckon 1.0140-45 would contain downside and bring another rise later. Only break of said support at 1.0057 would abort and signal a temporary top has been formed at 1.0344, bring test of 1.0021 support, once this level is penetrated, this would provide confirmation, bring correction to previous resistance at 0.9999 (now support) but reckon the Kijun-Sen (now at 0.9941) would hold.