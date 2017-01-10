<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> Weekly Last Candlesticks pattern: Doji

Time of formation: 26 Sep 2016

Trend bias: Sideways Daily Last Candlesticks pattern: Shooting star

Time of formation: 25 Oct 2016

Trend bias: Near term up

USD/CHF – 1.0128



Failure to extend last week's rebound and the subsequent retreat from 1.0335 (just faltered below recent high at 1.0344) suggest recent upmove is not ready to resume yet and further consolidation is in store, however, as long as last week's low at 1.0087 holds, mild upside bias remains for another rebound, above 1.0220-25 would bring further gain to 1.0290-00 but only break of said resistance area at 1.0335-44 would confirm recent upmove has resumed and extend headway to 1.0425 (61.8% projection of 0.9550-1.0205 measuring from 1.0021), having said that, reckon upside would be limited to 1.0500 and price should falter below 1.0600, risk from there has increased for a retreat later. On the downside, below said support at 1.0087 would risk test of 1.0057 support but only break there would signal a temporary top has been formed at 1.0344, bring retracement of recent upmove to previous support at 1.0021, then towards the upper Kumo (now at 1.0003), however, reckon downside would be limited to 0.9945-50 (50% Fibonacci retracement of 0.9550-1.0344) and price should stay above the lower Kumo (now at 0.9853).



Recommendation: Hold long entered at 1.0170 for 1.0370 with stop below 1.0080. On the weekly chart, as the greenback has retreated again after failing to penetrate recent high at 1.0344, suggesting further consolidation below this level would be seen, however, reckon last week's low at 1.0087 would limit downside and support at 1.0057 should hold, bring another rise later, above 1.0240-50 would bring test of said resistance at 1.0335-44 but break there is needed to confirm early upmove from 0.7401 low (2015 low) has resumed and extend gain to 1.0425 (61.8% projection of 0.9550-1.0205 measuring from 1.0021), then 1.0500-10. Having said that, reckon upside would be limited to 1.0700 and price should falter well below 1.0900-10 (50% projection of 0.7401-1.0328 measuring from 0.9444). On the downside, below 1.0087 would risk test of said support at 1.0057 but only a drop below there would abort and signal a temporary top has been formed at 1.0344, bring test of 1.0021 support, once this level is penetrated, this would provide confirmation, bring correction to previous resistance at 0.9999 (now support) but reckon the Kijun-Sen (now at 0.9940) would hold.