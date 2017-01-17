ActionForex.com
USD/CHF Candlesticks and Ichimoku Analysis Print E-mail
Candlesticks and Ichimoku Weekly | Written by Action Forex | Jan 17 17 10:16 GMT
Weekly

  • Last Candlesticks pattern: Doji
  • Time of formation: 26 Sep 2016
  • Trend bias: Sideways

Daily

  • Last Candlesticks pattern: Shooting star
  • Time of formation: 25 Oct 2016
  • Trend bias: Near term up


USD/CHF – 1.0054

Despite staging a rebound to 1.0248 last week, renewed selling interest emerged there and the greenback dropped again since, dampening our bullishness and suggesting a temporary top has been formed earlier at 1.0344, hence downside risk remains for retracement of recent upmove to 1.0000 psychological level, break there would extend weakness to 0.9945-50 (50% Fibonacci retracement of 0.9550-1.0344), however, reckon downside would be limited to 0.9900 and 0.9850-55 (61.8% Fibonacci retracement) should limit downside, bring rebound later.

On the upside, whilst recovery to 1.0090-00 cannot be ruled out, reckon resistance at 1.0137 would hold and bring another decline later. Only break of said resistance at 1.0248 would revive bullishness and suggest the pullback from 1.0344 has ended, bring subsequent rise towards said recent high at 1.0344. Looking ahead, a break of this resistance would confirm recent upmove has resumed and extend headway to 1.0425 (61.8% projection of 0.9550-1.0205 measuring from 1.0021), then 1.0500.

Recommendation: Stand aside for this week.

 



On the weekly chart, the greenback continued meeting resistance above 1.0300 level and has retreated, dampening our bullishness and suggesting downside risk has increased for the retreat from 1.0344 to bring retracement of recent rise, hence weakness to 0.9941-47 (current level of the Kijun-Sen and 50% Fibonacci retracement of 0.9550-1.0344) would be seen, a break below there would extend fall to 0.9850-55 (61.8% Fibonacci retracement) but downside should be limited to the Ichimoku cloud (now at 0.9794) and price should stay above 0.9690-00.

On the upside, expect recovery to be limited to 1.0130-40 and price should falter below 1.0190-00, bring another decline later. Only a break of last week's high at 1.0248 would signal the pullback from 1.0344 has ended, bring another rise towards this resistance. Looking ahead, a firm break above there is needed to confirm early upmove from 0.7401 low (2015 low) has resumed and extend gain to 1.0425 (61.8% projection of 0.9550-1.0205 measuring from 1.0021), then 1.0500-10. Having said that, reckon upside would be limited to 1.0700 and price should falter well below 1.0900-10 (50% projection of 0.7401-1.0328 measuring from 0.9444).
 

