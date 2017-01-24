<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> Weekly Last Candlesticks pattern: Doji

Time of formation: 26 Sep 2016

Trend bias: Sideways Daily Last Candlesticks pattern: Shooting star

Time of formation: 25 Oct 2016

Trend bias: Near term up

USD/CHF – 0.9990



As the greenback has remained under pressure after meeting renewed selling interest around the Tenkan-Sen, adding credence to our view that top has been formed at 1.0344 and consolidation with mild downside bias is seen for the fall from there to bring retracement of recent upmove, hence weakness to 0.9945-50 (50% Fibonacci retracement of 0.9550-1.0344), and later 0.9850-55 (61.8% Fibonacci retracement) would be seen, however, oversold condition should prevent sharp fall below 0.9820 and price should stay above 0.9735-40, bring rebound later. On the upside, whilst recovery to 1.0020-30 cannot be ruled out, reckon upside would be limited to 1.0050 and bring another decline later. Above resistance at 1.0094 would defer and risk test of last week's high at 1.0122 but only break there would abort and signal a temporary low is formed, bring a stronger rebound to 1.0190-00 but resistance at 1.0248 should remain intact.



Recommendation: Sell at 1.0030 for 0.9830 with stop above 1.0130. On the weekly chart, the greenback traded lower again after brief recovery, adding credence to our view that a temporary top has been formed at 1.0344 and mild downside bias remains for test of 0.9941-47 (current level of the Kijun-Sen and 50% Fibonacci retracement of 0.9550-1.0344), a break below there would extend fall to 0.9850-55 (61.8% Fibonacci retracement) and possibly towards the Ichimoku cloud (now at 0.9793-94) but price should stay above 0.9690-00. On the upside, expect recovery to be limited to 1.0030-40 and price should falter below 1.0094, bring another decline later. Only a break of last week's high at 1.0122 would abort and suggest low is possibly formed, bring a stronger rebound to 1.0190-00 but break of resistance at 1.0248 is needed to add credence to this view and suggest the pullback from 1.0344 has ended instead, bring another rise towards this resistance.