Time of formation: 26 Sep 2016

Trend bias: Sideways Daily Last Candlesticks pattern: Shooting star

Time of formation: 25 Oct 2016

Trend bias: Near term up

USD/CHF – 0.9898



As the greenback has fallen again after brief recovery to 1.0045 (we recommended to sell at 1.0030 in our previous update and a short position was entered), retaining our bearish view that the fall from 1.0344 top is still in progress and may extend weakness to 0.9850-55 (61.8% Fibonacci retracement of 0.9550-1.0344), however, oversold condition should prevent sharp fall below 0.9800 and price should stay above 0.9735-40, bring rebound later. On the upside, whilst recovery to 0.9930-35 cannot be ruled out, reckon upside would be limited to the Tenkan-Sen (now at 0.9978) and bring another decline later. A daily close above resistance at 1.0045 would dampen this bearish view and suggest low is possibly formed, risk test of resistance at 1.0094 but break of resistance at 1.0122 is needed to add credence to this view, bring a stronger rebound to 1.0190-00 and resistance at 1.0248 should remain intact.



Recommendation: Hold short entered at 1.0030 for 0.9830 with stop above 1.0000. On the weekly chart, the greenback has remained under pressure after retreating from 1.0344 top and broke below indicated level at 0.9941-47, retaining our downside bias for further fall to 0.9850-55 (61.8% Fibonacci retracement) and possibly towards the Ichimoku cloud top (now at 0.9794), then the lower Kumo (now at 0.9752) but price should stay above 0.9690-00. On the upside, expect recovery to be limited to 0.9965-75 and price should falter below said resistance at 1.0045, bring another decline later. A weekly close above 1.0045 would defer and suggest low is possibly formed and bring test of the Tenkan-Sen (now at 1.0103) but only above resistance at 1.0122 would confirm and bring a stronger rebound to 1.0190-00 and later towards resistance at 1.0248.