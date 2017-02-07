<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> Weekly Last Candlesticks pattern: Doji

Time of formation: 26 Sep 2016

Trend bias: Sideways Daily Last Candlesticks pattern: Shooting star

Time of formation: 25 Oct 2016

Trend bias: Near term up

USD/CHF – 0.9929



Although the greenback rebounded after finding support at 0.9861 early last week, as dollar met renewed selling interest at 0.9989 and has retreated again, retaining our bearishness for recent decline from 1.0344 top to resume after consolidation, below said last week’s low at 0.9861 would confirm and extend weakness to 0.9850-55 (61.8% Fibonacci retracement of 0.9550-1.0344) and possibly towards 0.9800, however, oversold condition should prevent sharp fall below 0.9770 and price should stay above 0.9735-40, bring rebound later. On the upside, expect recovery to be limited to 0.9960 and bring another decline to aforesaid downside target. Above said resistance at 0.9989 would defer and risk rebound to 1.0015-20 but break of resistance at 1.0045 is needed to signal low is formed, bring a stronger rebound to the Kijun-Sen (now at 1.0098), however, only a daily close above resistance at 1.0122 would add credence to this view, bring a stronger rebound to 1.0190-00 and later towards resistance at 1.0248 which is likely to cap upside.



Recommendation: Hold short entered at 1.0030 for 0.9830 with stop above 0.9990



On the weekly chart, as the greenback met renewed selling interest at 1.0045 and fell again last week, retaining our near term bearish view for the retreat from 1.0344 top to bring retracement of recent upmove, hence weakness to 0.9850-55 (61.8% Fibonacci retracement) and possibly towards the Ichimoku cloud top (now at 0.9794) would be seen, however, reckon downside would be limited to the lower Kumo (now at 0.9752) and price should stay above 0.9690-00. On the upside, the greenback should stay below 0.9989 resistance and bring another decline later. Only a weekly close above indicated resistance at 1.0045 would abort and suggest low is possibly formed and bring test of the Tenkan-Sen (now at 1.0103) but a sustained breach above resistance at 1.0122 is needed to confirm and bring a stronger rebound to 1.0190-00 and later towards resistance at 1.0248.