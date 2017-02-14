ActionForex.com
USD/CHF Candlesticks and Ichimoku Analysis Print E-mail
Candlesticks and Ichimoku Weekly | Written by Action Forex | Feb 14 17 09:31 GMT
Weekly

  • Last Candlesticks pattern: Doji
  • Time of formation: 26 Sep 2016
  • Trend bias: Sideways

Daily

  • Last Candlesticks pattern: Shooting star
  • Time of formation: 25 Oct 2016
  • Trend bias: Near term up


USD/CHF – 1.0039

Although the greenback fell to as low as 0.9861 late last month, the subsequent rebound has dampened our bearishness and suggests a temporary low has possibly been formed there, hence consolidation with mild upside bias is seen for gain to 1.0090-00, then 1.0135-40, however, reckon key resistance at 1.0248 would cap upside and bring further choppy consolidation later. Only a daily close above this level would signal recent correction from 1.0344 top has ended at 0.9861, bring further gain to 1.0300 and later retest of 1.0344 which is is likely to hold from here.

On the downside, whilst pullback to 0.9985-90 cannot be ruled out, reckon support at 0.9936 would contain downside and bring another rebound later. Only a break of said support at 0.9861 would revive bearishness and extend erratic decline from 1.0344 top for retracement of early upmove to 0.9850-55 (61.8% Fibonacci retracement of 0.9550-1.0344) and possibly towards 0.9800, however, downside should be limited to 0.9770 and price should stay above 0.9735-40, bring rebound later.

Recommendation: Short entered at 1.0030 stopped profit at 0.9990 and would stand aside for this week.

 



On the weekly chart, the greenback staged a strong rebound last week and a white candlestick was formed, suggesting consolidation above this level would be seen and recovery to the Tenkan-Sen (now at 1.0098) cannot be ruled out, however, reckon upside would be limited to 1.0135-40 and price should falter below key resistance at 1.0248, bring further choppy trading. A sustained breach above this level would signal the retreat from 1.0344 has ended, bring further gain to 1.0335-44 resistance area but break there is needed to signal early upmove has resumed for headway to 1.0400-10 and later 1.0500.

On the downside, expect pullback to be limited to 0.9936 support and bring another rebound. Only break of this level would bring retest of 0.9861 but break there is needed to revive near term bearishness for the fall from 1.0344 to bring retracement of early upmove to 0.9850-55 (61.8% Fibonacci retracement) and possibly towards the Ichimoku cloud bottom (now at 0.9752), however, reckon downside would be limited to 0.9690-00 and price should stay well above support at 0.9550.
 

