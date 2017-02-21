<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> Weekly Last Candlesticks pattern: Doji

Time of formation: 26 Sep 2016

Trend bias: Sideways Daily Last Candlesticks pattern: Shooting star

Time of formation: 25 Oct 2016

Trend bias: Near term up

USD/CHF – 1.0067



Although the greenback retreated after running into strong resistance at 1.0119 and retreated to as low as 0.9967, as renewed buying interest emerged and dollar has staged a strong rebound since Friday, retaining our view that further choppy trading would take place and recovery towards said resistance at 1.0119 cannot be ruled out, however, break there is needed to signal the rebound from 0.9861 (last month;s low) is still in progress for further gain to 1.0135-40, having said that, reckon key resistance at 1.0248 would cap upside and bring retreat later. Only a daily close above this level would signal recent correction from 1.0344 top has ended at 0.9861, bring further gain to 1.0300 and later retest of 1.0344 which is is likely to hold from here.



On the downside, whilst pullback to 1.0000-05 cannot be ruled out, reckon said support at 0.9967 would contain downside and bring another rebound later. Below said support at 0.9967 would extend weakness to 0.9935-40 but only a break of said support at 0.9861 would revive bearishness and extend erratic decline from 1.0344 top for retracement of early upmove to 0.9850-55 (61.8% Fibonacci retracement of 0.9550-1.0344) and possibly towards 0.9800, however, downside should be limited to 0.9770 and price should stay above 0.9735-40, bring rebound later.



Recommendation: Stand aside for this week.



On the weekly chart, dollar’s rebound after finding good support at 0.9861 suggests low has possibly been formed there and further consolidation above this level would be seen with mild upside bias, above last week’s high at 1.0119 would extend gain to 1.0135-40 but price should falter below key resistance at 1.0248, bring further choppy trading. A sustained breach above this level would signal the retreat from 1.0344 has ended, bring further gain to 1.0335-44 resistance area but break there is needed to signal early upmove has resumed for headway to 1.0400-10 and later 1.0500. On the downside, expect pullback to be limited to 0.9995-00 and bring another rebound. Below 0.9967 support would suggest the rebound from 0.9861 has possibly ended, risk weakness to 0.9935-40 but break of 0.9900 is needed to add credence to this view, bring retest of 0.9861. A break of this level would revive near term bearishness for the fall from 1.0344 to bring retracement of early upmove to 0.9850-55 (61.8% Fibonacci retracement) and possibly towards the Ichimoku cloud bottom (now at 0.9752), however, reckon downside would be limited to 0.9690-00 and price should stay well above support at 0.9550.