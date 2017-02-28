<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> Weekly Last Candlesticks pattern: Doji

Time of formation: 26 Sep 2016

Trend bias: Sideways Daily Last Candlesticks pattern: Shooting star

Time of formation: 25 Oct 2016

Trend bias: Near term up

USD/CHF – 1.0079



Although the greenback rose briefly to 1.0141 last week, lack of follow through buying and the subsequent retreat suggest consolidation below this level would be seen, however, reckon downside would be limited to 1.0025 and the Kijun-Sen (now at 1.0001) should hold, bring another rise later, above said resistance at 1.0141 would extend the rebound from 0.9861 (last month’s low) to 1.0195-00, having said that, reckon key resistance at 1.0248 would cap upside and bring retreat later. Only a daily close above this level would signal recent correction from 1.0344 top has ended at 0.9861, bring further gain to 1.0300 and later retest of 1.0344 which is is likely to hold from here.



On the downside, whilst pullback to 1.0025 cannot be ruled out, reckon the Kijun-Sen (now at 1.0001) would hold and bring another rebound later. Only a daily close below indicated support at 0.9967 would signal top is formed and suggest the rebound from 0.9861 has ended, bring further fall to 0.9935-40 but said support at 0.9861 should hold. A drop below this level would revive bearishness and extend erratic decline from 1.0344 top for retracement of early upmove to 0.9850-55 (61.8% Fibonacci retracement of 0.9550-1.0344) and possibly towards 0.9800.



Recommendation: Stand aside for this week.



On the weekly chart, although dollar edged higher to 1.0141 last week, lack of follow through buying suggests consolidation below this level would be seen initially, however, as long as support at 0.9967 holds, mild upside bias remains for another bounce to 1.0141, break there would extend gain to 1.0195-00 but price should falter below key resistance at 1.0248, bring further choppy trading. A sustained breach above this level would signal the retreat from 1.0344 has ended, bring further gain to 1.0335-44 resistance area but break there is needed to signal early upmove has resumed for headway to 1.0400-10 and later 1.0500. On the downside, expect pullback to be limited to support at 0.9967 but a weekly close below the Kijun-Sen (now at 0.9947) is needed to signal the rebound from 0.9861 has ended, bring further fall to 0.9900, break there would add credence to this view, bring retest of 0.9861. A break of this level would revive near term bearishness for the fall from 1.0344 to bring retracement of early upmove to 0.9850-55 (61.8% Fibonacci retracement) and possibly towards the Ichimoku cloud bottom (now at 0.9752), however, reckon downside would be limited to 0.9690-00 and price should stay well above support at 0.9550.