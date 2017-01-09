<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> Weekly Last Candlesticks pattern: Hanging man

Time of formation: 22 May 2016

Trend bias: Down Daily Last Candlesticks pattern: Hammer

Time of formation: 09 Nov 2016

Trend bias: Down

USD/JPY – 117.20





Although dollar's retreat from last week's high of 118.61 turned out to be deeper than expected, as dollar found buying interest at 115.07 and staged a strong rebound, retaining our bullishness for another test of 118.61-66 resistance but break there is needed to confirm recent upmove from 99.01 low has resumed and extend headway to 119.50-55 (76.4% retracement of 125.86-99.01) and then test of psychological level at 120.00.



On the downside, whilst initial pullback to 116.40-50 cannot be ruled out, reckon 116.00 would contain downside and bring another rise later. Below 115.60-70 would suggest the rebound from last week's low at 115.07 has ended, bring retest of this level, break there would shift risk to downside for retracement of recent upmove to 114.00-10 but reckon support at 113.13 would remain intact, bring another rise later.



Recommendation : Buy at 116.50 for 118.50 with stop below 115.50.

On the weekly chart, last week's choppy movements formed a small body white candlestick with long upper and lower shadow, suggests further consolidation would be seen but as long as last week's low at 115.07 holds, mild upside bias remains for another test of 118.61-66 resistance but break of there is needed to confirm recent rise from 99.01 low has resumed for headway to 119.50-55 (76.4% retracement of 125.86-99.01), then 120.00 psychological level but reckon previous chart resistance at 121.69 should hold from here.



On the downside, expect pullback to be limited to 116.00-10 and bring another rebound. Below said support at 115.07 would prolong consolidation below 118.66 and risk correction to 114.00-10, then towards support at 113.13 but reckon downside would be limited to the Tenkan-Sen (now at 112.70) and the upper Kumo (now at 112.15) should hold, bring another upmove later.