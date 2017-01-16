<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> Weekly Last Candlesticks pattern: Hanging man

Time of formation: 22 May 2016

Trend bias: Down Daily Last Candlesticks pattern: Hammer

Time of formation: 09 Nov 2016

Trend bias: Down

USD/JPY – 114.04





Despite last week's initial rebound to 117.53, dollar met renewed selling interest there and dropped throughout rest of the week, dampening our bullish view and near term downside risk remains for the erratic decline from 118.66 top to bring retracement of early upmove, hence downside risk remains for weakness to 113.50, then 113.00 but downside should be limited to previous support at 112.87 and 111.95-00 (38.2% Fibonacci retracement of 101.19-118.66) should hold on first testing.



On the upside, whilst initial recovery to 114.70-75 cannot be ruled out, reckon resistance at 115.45 would limit upside and bring another decline later. Only above the Kijun-Sen (now at 116.15) would defer and risk test of resistance at 116.87 but break there is needed to signal the aforesaid corrective fall from 118.66 has ended, bring further gain to 117.53, then towards 118.15-20 but price should falter well below said resistance at 118.66.



Recommendation : Stand aside for this week.



On the weekly chart, last week's deeper-than-expected retreat formed a long black candlestick, dampening our bullishness and suggesting further consolidation below recent high at 118.66 would be seen, hence downside risk is for retracement to 113.50, then 112.87 support, however, reckon downside would be limited to 111.95-00 (38.2% Fibonacci retracement of 101.19-118.66) and support at 111.36 should remain intact, bring rebound later.



On the upside, expect recovery to be limited to 115.45 resistance at 116.00-10 should hold, bring another corrective decline. Above 116.87 resistance would abort and bring test of 117.53 but a weekly close above there is needed to signal the pullback from 118.66 has ended instead, bring a stronger rebound to 118.15-20, then retest of 118.66. Looking ahead, only a break of 118.66 would confirm recent rise from 99.01 low has resumed for headway to 119.50-55 (76.4% retracement of 125.86-99.01), then 120.00 psychological level but reckon previous chart resistance at 121.69 would hold.