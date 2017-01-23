ActionForex.com
USD/JPY Candlesticks and Ichimoku Analysis Print E-mail
Candlesticks and Ichimoku Weekly | Written by Action Forex | Jan 23 17 09:27 GMT
Weekly

  • Last Candlesticks pattern: Hanging man
  • Time of formation: 22 May 2016
  • Trend bias: Down

Daily

  • Last Candlesticks pattern: Hammer
  • Time of formation: 09 Nov 2016
  • Trend bias: Down


USD/JPY – 114.04


Although the greenback rebounded initially last week, dollar ran into renewed selling interest right at the Kijun-Sen and has retreated, suggesting near term downside risk remains for the corrective fall from 118.66 top to bring retracement of early upmove, below support at 112.57 (last week's low) would bring weakness to 111.90-00 (38.2% Fibonacci retracement of 101.19-118.66) but previous support at 111.36 should remain intact and bring another rise later.

On the upside, above previous support at 114.53 would bring another bounce to resistance at 115.52 (last week's high) but break there is needed to revive bullishness and signal low is formed, bring a stronger rebound to 116.30 (61.8% Fibonacci retracement of 118.61-112.57), however, only a break above resistance at 118.61 would indicate the fall from 118.66 has ended, then test of next resistance at 117.53 would follow.

Recommendation : Buy at 111.90 for 114.40 with stop below 110.90.

 


On the weekly chart, as dollar met resistance at 115.62 last week and has retreated again, retaining our view that further consolidation below recent high of 118.66 would be seen and near term downside risk remains, below last week's low at 112.57 would bring weakness to 111.90-00 (38.2% Fibonacci retracement of 101.19-118.66), however, reckon support at 111.36 would limit downside and 111.00 should remain intact, bring another rebound later.

On the upside, expect recovery to be limited to 114.40-50 and price should falter well below said resistance at 115.62, bring another decline. Above 116.30 (61.8% Fibonacci retracement of 118.61-112.57) would suggest low is possibly formed, bring test of 116.87 resistance but a weekly close above 117.53 is needed to signal the pullback from 118.66 has ended instead, bring a stronger rebound to 118.15-20, then retest of 118.66. Looking ahead, only a break of 118.66 would confirm recent rise from 99.01 low has resumed for headway to 119.50-55 (76.4% retracement of 125.86-99.01), then 120.00 psychological level but reckon previous chart resistance at 121.69 would hold.
 

